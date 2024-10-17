MDCE / Infinite Auctions (OTC PINK: MDCE) Initiates Plan to Incrementally Reduce the Outstanding Share Count by Slashing 200 Million Shares in phase one and explains the Benefits of funding plan.

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE) / Infinite Auctions today announced the initiation of its strategic plan to incrementally reduce the outstanding share count, beginning with a reduction of 200 million shares in Phase One.

This reduction marks the first of multiple planned initiatives by CEO Marshall Perkins to return shares of MDCE back to treasury.

"Listening to the concerns of our investors is a top priority," said CEO Marshall Perkins. "This reduction in shares and the careful management of our future Reg A offering are part of our long-term strategy to drive shareholder value and strengthen our company from top to bottom. We will always adhere to all laws, limits and regulations while keeping our shareholders informed on major developments during the process."

CEO Marshall has also made a significant commitment to shareholders by voluntarily reducing his proposed salary from $250,000 to $85,000. This adjustment will allocate more resources toward inventory flips, an area that has proven highly profitable during the company's peak revenue periods. The share count will continue to be incrementally reduced over time, ensuring a shareholder-friendly approach to growth.

The offering is designed to raise capital to fund key business initiatives, including auction advances, auction inventory, marketing campaigns, investor relations, and participation in national collector conventions. The proceeds will also be used to hire qualified staff and eliminate all interest-bearing debt, a move that will help improve the company's financial health and overall valuation. By focusing the capital on profitable revenue-generating opportunities, MDCE expects to enhance its bottom line and drive sustainable growth.

MDCE remains committed to maintaining open communication with its investors and will continue to provide regular updates and exciting news as the company progresses with its growth initiatives.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions

Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform that specializes in high-end sports memorabilia, collectibles, and investment-grade assets. The company's mission is to offer unique, valuable items to collectors worldwide through both public auctions and private sales.

