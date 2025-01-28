MDCE / Infinite Auctions Scores Big: Former NBA Veteran Steven Hunter Hired as Director of NBA Relations

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions (OTC PINK: MDCE), a leader in sports memorabilia auctions, proudly announces the hiring of former NBA first-round draft pick Steven Hunter as Director of NBA Relations.

This strategic partnership leverages Hunter's extensive network of professional athletes, regular televisions appearances and his years of community work as a former Phoenix Suns Community Ambassador to drive both high-profile public auctions and private sales. These initiatives are equally profitable for Infinite Auctions while making a meaningful impact through charitable contributions.

"Infinite Auctions is excited to collaborate with Steven Hunter, whose basketball connections and passion for giving back align perfectly with our goals," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Infinite Auctions.

With Hunter's elite connections and Infinite Auctions' expertise, the company continues to elevate its position as a premier destination for iconic collectibles, blending profitability with social responsibility.

Visit www.infiniteauctions.com to view our current auction featuring a lineup of historic, game-worn Michael Jordan shoes—iconic, one-of-a-kind items that represent the pinnacle of sports memorabilia.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions

Medical Care Technologies Inc. / Infinite Auctions is an online auction platform that specializes in high-end sports memorabilia, collectibles, and investment-grade assets. The company's mission is to assist sellers and offer bidders unique, valuable items through both public auctions and private sales.

