MDClone Sponsors HIMSS Eastern Canada Conference This Month

Sponsorship marks a new level of company growth in Canadian healthcare market

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growing commitment to improving Canadian healthcare, MDClone, a global leader in healthcare data technology, is proud to sponsor the HIMSS Eastern Canada Chapter's 2025 Digital Health Innovation Conference on October 30 in Toronto.

It is the first time MDClone has sponsored the conference organized by the HIMSS Eastern Canada Chapter . The sponsorship is a reflection of the company's continued expansion in Canada, said John Elliott, Vice President and Head of Sales and Growth for MDClone.

"We're deeply integrated into the Canadian market and we are committed to bringing our industry-leading technology to even more healthcare organizations in this country," said Elliott. "We understand the unique requirements of this market and tailor our solutions to provide exactly what's needed, all in compliance with Canadian privacy law and data residency requirements."

Among MDClone's Canadian clients are McGill University Health Centre and Jewish General Hospital, both in Montreal. MDClone also has a multi-year partnership with Tectonic Advisory Services, a highly respected Canadian firm recognized for its leadership at the intersection of digital health strategy, interoperability, and innovation.

"In Canada's healthcare environment, where collaboration, privacy, and responsible data use are paramount, synthetic data has become a game changer," said Alan Forster, MD, FRCPC, Vice President, Innovation, Transformation & Clinical Performance, McGill University Health Centre. "With MDClone, we've empowered clinicians, researchers, and operational teams to explore and learn from high-fidelity synthetic data safely and independently. This self-service approach is helping us transform data into actionable insight, accelerating innovation and improvement across the McGill University Health Centre and beyond."

Both McGill University Health Centre and Jewish General Hospital use MDClone's ADAMS health platform, which enables a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration, analysis and action by any user. The ADAMS Center integrates a suite of MDClone technology infrastructure that makes data more widely accessible to engage and support front-line and administrative staff in an organization.

About MDClone

MDClone is a global leader in healthcare data technology innovation, offering a suite of technologies for data analysis and synthetic data generation. Whether establishing learning health systems, turning ideas into actionable insights and measurable change, building AI models with synthetic data, or powering national data sharing networks, MDClone enables health systems, research organizations, government agencies and more to leverage data as an asset for improving patients' health. Founded in 2016, MDClone is trusted by leading public and private institutions throughout Canada, US, and across the globe.

