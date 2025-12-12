MDE School Receives $10,500 Contribution from Georgia Banking Company Through Georgia SSO Tax Credit Program to Support Scholarships for Low-Income Students

MDE School is proud to announce it has received a $10,500 contribution from the Georgia Student Scholarship Organization (Georgia SSO), made possible through Georgia Banking Company's (GBC) participation in the state's tax credit program. The funds will go directly toward need-based scholarships, helping low-income neurodiverse students access an education designed to meet their unique learning needs.

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are incredibly grateful for this generous support," said Mindy Elkan, Director of MDE School. "This funding allows us to open our doors to more neurodiverse students whose families might not otherwise have the ability to afford specialized education. It's an investment that changes lives, and we deeply appreciate GBC and Georgia SSO for making it possible."

From left to right: Mindy Elkan, MDE School Executive Director; David Neyer, President & CEO, Georgia Student Scholarship Organization; Roya Sobhani, Retail Market Leader SVP, Georgia Banking Company; and David Bouie, MDE School Assistant Director, celebrate the $10,500 contribution GBC made through the GASSO tax credit program to support scholarships for low-income neurodiverse students. (PRNewsfoto/MDE School)

GBC chose MDE School as its designated beneficiary through the Georgia Education Expense Credit Program, which encourages businesses and individuals to support private school scholarships by offering a state tax credit for their contributions.

"At GBC, we believe strong communities are built when businesses invest in children and education," said Roya Sobhani, Retail Market Leader, SVP at GBC Bank. "We are proud to support MDE School and their commitment to providing high-quality special education for students who need it most."

Georgia SSO, the nonprofit administrator of the scholarship program, facilitates contributions from individuals and corporate partners, turning tax credits into tuition assistance for students across Georgia.

"Every dollar contributed through this program helps expand educational access," said David Neyer, President and CEO of Georgia SSO, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with GBC and support MDE School as they continue making a profound impact on families and the community."

For more information about MDE School or to learn how to support its scholarship program, please contact the MDE School main office at 770-971-4633 or visit mdeschool.org.

About MDE School

MDE School is a nonprofit private school helping neurodivergent children thrive when traditional schools cannot meet their needs. MDE School offers preschool, K–12, and vocational academy programs, providing individualized education, enrichment, and life skills training in a nurturing environment. Serving students with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, communication disorders, and learning differences, MDE School empowers each student to reach their full potential. Founded in 2009 by Executive Director Mindy Elkan, the school continues to evolve to meet the needs of its students and families.

About GBC Bank

GBC Bank is a community-centered financial institution committed to supporting local families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. With a focus on integrity, service, and long-term relationships, GBC Bank invests in programs that promote education, economic growth, and community wellbeing. The bank proudly partners with organizations that create meaningful impact across Georgia.

About Georgia Students Scholarship Organization (Georgia SSO)

Georgia SSO is a state-approved nonprofit that administers tax-credit scholarship funds to help expand educational access for Georgia students. By facilitating contributions from individuals and corporations, Georgia SSO provides tuition assistance that enables families to choose the learning environment best suited to their child's needs. Since its founding, Georgia SSO has helped thousands of students access high-quality educational opportunities through the Georgia Education Expense Credit Program.

Correction: An image has been added.

SOURCE MDE School