MDEnvoy Brings First-Round Talent Strategy to Physicians

Leigh Steinberg and Dr. Michael Suk unite two worlds to reimagine physician careers through alignment, longevity, and purpose

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine and professional sports may appear far apart, but both demand extraordinary commitment, personal sacrifice, and lifelong performance under pressure. Recognizing this parallel, internationally recognized orthopedic trauma surgeon and physician-executive Dr. Michael Suk looked towards the world of sports for inspiration on how elite professionals are supported across the full arc of their careers.

Through a shared vision centered on preparation, stewardship, and long-term alignment, Dr. Suk will partner with legendary sports agent Leigh Steinberg to launch MDEnvoy™ , a physician-guided professional advisory platform designed to bring championship level strategic representation and services to the healthcare industry.

For Dr. Suk, the idea emerged from decades of mentoring physicians who entered practice clinically prepared—but professionally unsupported.

"For too long, physicians have been expected to navigate some of the most complex career decisions of their lives alone," said Dr. Suk, Founder and CEO of MDEnvoy. "Not because systems don't care, but because no structure has existed to help bridge expectations, values, and long-term goals on both sides. MDEnvoy will work to bring that structure—thoughtfully, constructively, and collaboratively."

The partnership with Steinberg was not accidental.Throughout his career, Leigh Steinberg has been guided by a simple philosophy: elite professionals succeed best when their full humanity is recognized—not just their output. Over five decades, Steinberg transformed sports representation by reframing athletes not as commodities, but as individuals with careers, families, values, and long-term aspirations. That philosophy ultimately inspired the cultural touchstone Jerry Maguire, but its roots run far deeper.

"At its core, my work as an agent has never been about contracts. said Steinberg. "It's about stewardship—helping people make the most of rare talent while protecting their future by viewing them holistically. When I looked at physicians, I saw one of the most essential professions in our country carrying enormous responsibility within increasingly complex systems. Our goal at MDEnvoy is to bring greater clarity, preparation, and long-term support to those navigating critical career decisions."

Together, Suk and Steinberg saw a rare alignment—two professional worlds shaped by excellence, responsibility, and service confronting many of the same structural challenges.

MDEnvoy will operate as a physician guided platform focused on preparation, clarity, and fit—helping physicians and employers enter transparent, durable, and mutually successful relationships. By addressing misalignment early—before burnout, disengagement, or turnover occur—MDEnvoy seeks to support healthier work environments, stronger retention, and better outcomes for patients.

The organization will provide coordinated access to trusted experts across career strategy, contract education, relocation planning, wealth management, intellectual property protection, branding, and long-term professional development—allowing physicians to approach major career decisions with confidence and foresight.

Importantly, MDEnvoy is already well underway.The company has established its Founders 100, a curated group of the most accomplished physicians and surgeons from across the United States who share a commitment to elevating the profession through collaboration. Their early participation reflects both momentum and conviction—and provides MDEnvoy with a strong foundation as it scales nationally.

MDEnvoy™ will formally launch on February 8, 2026 on Super Bowl Sunday, symbolizing performance at the highest level and the power of preparation behind every successful outcome. Physicians interested in learning more about MDEnvoy's mission and future membership opportunities are invited to visit www.mdenvoy.com .

