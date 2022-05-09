mDesign and Celebrity Interior Designer Nate Berkus Announce Home Décor Collaboration

Nate Berkus to launch "Nate Home," a brand of accessible home decor and organizational products created in partnership with mDesign, available nationwide in 2023

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity interior designer, best-selling author and television personality Nate Berkus announced today a new brand of home goods – including bed, bath and organizing items – developed in partnership with mDesign Home Décor, a $275M+ privately held company leading the storage, décor and furniture categories for all areas of the home. "Nate Home" in collaboration with mDesign will launch in 2023.

“Nate Home” will leverage Berkus’ decades of experience in interior design and home makeovers, allowing consumers to shop his accessible style of well-made, elevated home décor items once again. mDesign has extensive experience in end-to-end product development, brand-building, eCommerce, and brick-and-mortar distribution, making them the perfect partner for this new endeavor. The partnership will amplify the Nate Berkus brand in new and unprecedented ways with distribution concentrated in DTC channels such as mDesign’s website and multiple 3P marketplaces. mDesign’s vast network of existing partners and multi-channel business model will create greater consumer access to Berkus’ new brand of well-priced, quality home goods.

"Everyone deserves to live well in their homes," said Nate Berkus. "My goal with 'Nate Home' is to provide the very best quality and style – based on learnings from my 20+ years of designing home goods – that will truly enhance the way people live. From the sheets on your bed, to the towels in your bathroom, to how to better organize your kitchen – I'm excited to bring my experience and know-how to this partnership with mDesign, who are the very best at what they do."

"Nate's ability to sustain his own personal brand within the design world for over two decades is an incredible accomplishment. His continued relevance, relatability and unparalleled expertise make him the perfect partner," said mDesign Chief Executive Officer Stacey Renfro. "Nate's leadership in interior design, likeminded commitment to accessibility and shared appreciation for an organized space resonate deeply with mDesign's mission. We know Nate's fans are eager for his next launch, and with mDesign's robust network of retail partners that sell both in-store and online, we have the ability to make his brand more widely available than ever before."

Since Nate Berkus established his award-winning interior design firm at the age of 24, he has transformed countless homes around the world through his design work, books, television shows, appearances, and product lines including roller shades, drapery, furniture, and fabric collections.

mDesign launched in 2015 as an Amazon third party seller and has scaled exponentially, now selling on a variety of marketplaces including Target, Walmart and Wayfair as well as its own website: mDesignhomedecor.com. mDesign has also partnered with retailers like West Elm and top organizational experts The Home Sort. mDesign is proud to offer its brand partners the ability to develop and distribute their products and build brand equity that will stand the test of time.

"Nate Home" created in partnership with mDesign will be available on mDesignhomedecor.com and at select retailers nationwide in 2023. Visit mDesignhomedecor.com for the most up to date news about the partnership and upcoming collection.

About mDesign

At mDesign, we know an organized home is a happy home. That's why we're dedicated to creating solutions designed to bring beauty and function to every room in the home. We offer exceptional value on unique products from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. Our wide selection helps you to design, organize and enhance any area of your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions for Home. Solutions for Life.

About Nate Berkus

Since Nate's first appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, he has become one of the world's most recognizable interior designers. His work has been featured in publications including Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, VOGUE, InStyle, O Magazine and People. He is included on the ELLE DÉCOR A-List of the world's top designers and the AD100 list. His popular product lines include roller shades and drapery for The Shade Store; a furniture line with California based retailer Living Spaces; and a fabric collection for Kravet. He currently serves as the Travel Ambassador for Celebrity Edge by Celebrity Cruises. He has authored two New York Times bestselling books: Home Rules (2005) and The Things That Matter (2012), and in 2011 he served as Executive Producer of the Oscar winning film, The Help. Audiences followed Berkus through his own television shows, the daily-syndicated The Nate Berkus Show and 2014's American Dream Builders (NBC). Nate and Jeremiah By Design premiered on TLC in 2017 and ran for three seasons. Nate appeared in Season 2 of Rock the Block, a design competition show on HGTV, alongside husband Jeremiah Brent in Spring 2021. In Fall 2021, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, a home renovation show, launched on HGTV.

