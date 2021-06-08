mDesign Announces Completion of First Acquisition of an Amazon Marketplace Seller

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a multi-million-dollar global marketplace seller and digitally native brand that offers functional and stylish solutions for the home, today announces that the company has completed its first acquisition of an Amazon marketplace seller. This acquisition marks mDesign's first move into the marketplace consolidation space – the first of many as the company looks to leverage its proven digital marketplace leadership to build and grow brands in the home vertical.

Unlike other marketplace consolidators with broad product portfolios such as Thrasio, Heyday and Perch, mDesign has a focused merchandising strategy in a single vertical. mDesign will differentiate by acquiring businesses that facilitate the continued growth of its trusted brand and further establish its authority in the space. mDesign's marketplace and product expertise has led to tremendous success since its founding in 2015 with annual revenues exceeding $300M+. With established capabilities in product design, sourcing, e-commerce technology, supply chain and logistics, mDesign is uniquely positioned for growth both organically and through acquisitions.

"We see acquisitions as an opportunity to add value to our business by expediting our product expansion and dominance in the space while also accelerating the growth of the businesses that we acquire," said mDesign Chief Executive Officer Stacey Renfro. "Our deep expertise in marketplaces and brand-building, combined with our strong foundation across technology, analytics, logistics, marketing, product design and sourcing, has uniquely positioned us to create significant company valuation through growth, not just increase our company valuation through financial engineering."

mDesign is focusing on companies that match its core competencies in and around the home. It is committed to remaining intentional in who it acquires and why, with the resolve to grow and build the brands that it brings under its umbrella.

Since the company's launch and beginnings as an Amazon seller, mDesign has always bypassed selling through brick-and-mortar and found its success going straight to the consumer through digital marketplaces and their own website. The company has experienced rapid organic growth without the need for capital raises and has proven itself as both a successful global brand and business.

mDesign offers thousands of functional and trend-driven home storage and décor items in a variety of colors, sizes, and designs. These solutions are available through online marketplaces such as Amazon, Target, and Walmart, as well as directly on mdesignhomedecor.com.

