mDesign Announces First Brick-and-Mortar Retail Availability at NFM

A variety of furniture, soft storage and organization solutions will be offered in the Dallas, Kansas City and Omaha locations

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a $275M+ private e-commerce business that designs and manufactures over 11,000 affordable storage, décor and furniture pieces, announced today that an assortment of home furniture and organization products will be available at NFM, one of the largest home furnishing stores in North America. The partnership marks mDesign's first-ever availability at a brick-and-mortar retailer.

mDesign products are founded not just on providing organizational solutions, but simultaneously delivering style to the home. NFM will offer a selection of furniture, soft storage and organization products that can be used to efficiently accessorize and tidy every area of the house, from the bedroom to the bathroom and beyond. A few of the versatile products that are now available in-stores include drawer storage units, wall mounted shelves and rolling carts.

"This partnership with NFM marks our first in-store shopping experience which will both introduce our brand to many new customers and provide a physical experience that brings our mDesign products to life," said mDesign Chief Executive Officer Stacey Renfro. "Having our products available at one of the largest home furnishing stores in North America is very exciting for us. We look forward to future product launches with NFM as well as additional strategic partnerships with omni-channel retailers and the growth that will bring for the brand."

"NFM is excited to partner with mDesign to provide our customers with storage and organization solutions that meet their ever changing needs," said NFM Chief Merchandising Officer Nora Gomez. "The mDesign culture and history is in direct alignment with NFM's history and core values and we look forward to building a great business together."

mDesign's products are currently available at select NFM store locations, including Dallas, TX, Kansas City, KS and Omaha, NE.

About mDesign

At mDesign, we know an organized home is a happy home. That's why we're dedicated to creating solutions designed to bring beauty and function to every room in the home. We offer exceptional value on unique products from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. Our wide selection helps you to design, organize and enhance any area of your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions for Home. Solutions for Life.

About NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart, as originally named, was founded by Rose Blumkin in 1937 in the basement of her husband's pawn shop in Omaha, Nebraska. In 1983, investor Warren Buffett purchased a majority interest in NFM and made it part of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. Today, NFM is one of the nation's largest home furnishings retailers, selling furniture, flooring, appliances and electronics. NFM currently has locations in Omaha, Nebraska, Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Kansas and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas with a planned fifth location in Cedar Park, Texas a suburb of Austin. For more information on NFM, visit www.nfm.com .

