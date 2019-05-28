mDesign Announces New Headquarters

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign, the digitally native brand of InterDesign, Inc., is proud to announce its move to new headquarters located at 30325 Emerald Valley Parkway in Glenwillow, Ohio. The move accommodates the company's rapid growth in the houseware products market.

"Our unprecedented growth in revenue, aggressive hiring of immensely talented associates, and desire to create a best-in-class working environment has led us to create a new headquarters for our mDesign division," said Chris Quinn, President and CEO of InterDesign USA.