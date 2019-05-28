mDesign Announces New Headquarters
New space supports company's rapid expansion
May 28, 2019, 12:06 ET
GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign, the digitally native brand of InterDesign, Inc., is proud to announce its move to new headquarters located at 30325 Emerald Valley Parkway in Glenwillow, Ohio. The move accommodates the company's rapid growth in the houseware products market.
"Our unprecedented growth in revenue, aggressive hiring of immensely talented associates, and desire to create a best-in-class working environment has led us to create a new headquarters for our mDesign division," said Chris Quinn, President and CEO of InterDesign USA.
The facility features a photo studio, collaboration spaces, café, and a fitness center.
To view mDesign's product line, visit mdesignhomedecor.com. Customers can also purchase items on Amazon and eBay.
About mDesign
The mDesign team is dedicated to creating a curated collection of products from around the world that will bring beauty and add function to your home. We offer exceptional value on unique solutions from bathroom accessories to pantry storage and everything in between. We bring you products designed to organize and enhance your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions with Style
