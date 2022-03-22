mDesign Announces New Product Collaboration with Celebrity Organizers, Home Sort

Home Sort by mDesign Launches on the Heels of the Professional Organizers' New Show on The Design Network – "Sort It Out" – Featuring Their Favorite mDesign Products Used to Tidy Up Homes Across the Country

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a $275M+ private e-commerce business that designs and manufactures over 11,000 affordable storage, décor and furniture pieces for all areas of the home, announced today a new collection created in collaboration with partner and nationally recognized celebrity home organizer duo Home Sort, launching in the spring.

The sisters behind Home Sort, Brandie Larsen and Ryan Eiesland, worked closely with mDesign to develop a selection of versatile products designed with both function and style in mind. These innovative storage solutions for the kitchen feature a variety of sizes and finishes including bamboo, wood, glass, natural tones, and black pine. Consumers can expect:

Home Sort by mDesign Glass Canister with Bamboo Lid : Available in several shapes in sizes and complete with an airtight lid, as well as preprinted storage labels for easy identification.

: Available in several shapes in sizes and complete with an airtight lid, as well as preprinted storage labels for easy identification. Home Sort by mDesign Bamboo Expandable Kitchen Drawer Storage : Keep drawers in order and clutter free, perfect for knives, cutlery and utensils.

: Keep drawers in order and clutter free, perfect for knives, cutlery and utensils. Home Sort by mDesign Wooden Crate Organizer Bin : Available in various materials to match any kitchen décor and keep countertops or pantries in order.

: Available in various materials to match any kitchen décor and keep countertops or pantries in order. Home Sort by mDesign Folding Step Stool Ladder: Lightweight and discreet to access even the hard-to-reach cabinets and shelves.

The reveal of the mDesign collaboration with Home Sort comes simultaneously with the announcement that Home Sort sisters will star in a show on The Design Network sponsored by mDesign, set to premier April 5th, 2022. On the show, Sort It Out, Home Sort will help busy American homeowners to transform their spaces from chaotic to clutter-free, using some of their current favorite mDesign solutions, like the popular Wooden Kitchen Storage Organizer Bin, Three Section Clear Office Organizer, 2-Tier Plastic Cosmetic Organizer Lazy Susan, Plastic Shoe Box with Lid, and Natural Woven Seagrass Round Storage Basket.

"Brandie and Ryan have demonstrated how mDesign products can easily transform every room in the house – using them in their home organization business and now showcasing them on The Design Network," shared mDesign Chief Executive Officer, Stacey Renfro. "Providing them with a platform to develop their own product line was the natural next step in our partnership. They know what items are most needed for successful organization, and their expertise has allowed us to create new solutions that will further resonate with our customers' needs."

"As longtime fans of mDesign, we were thrilled by the opportunity to highlight the brand's products on Sort It Out, and help even more consumers find ways to affordably maximize the space in their homes," said Brandie Larsen of Home Sort. "It's a dream come true to see our vision come to life both on the show and through our upcoming product launch with mDesign, and we're so appreciative that the brand has provided us with the opportunity to share our passion for home organization."

Home Sort by mDesign will be available on mdesignhomedecor.com, Amazon and other online retail marketplaces. Visit mdesignhomedecor.com for the latest updates.

About mDesign At mDesign, we know an organized home is a happy home. That's why we're dedicated to creating solutions designed to bring beauty and function to every room in the home. We offer exceptional value on unique products from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. Our wide selection helps you to design, organize and enhance any area of your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions for Home. Solutions for Life.

About Home Sort

The Home Sort started in the fall of 2017 and has been providing clients with sorted spaces that are modern and fresh. They believe home organization can have both function and style, creating thought out spaces, simplifying the everyday while adding design to areas that are often overlooked. With their spot-on style and life changing solutions, the Home Sort has quickly risen to the top of the organizing industry.

