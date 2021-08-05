mDesign to Introduce New Line of Home Storage and Organization Solutions in Early 2022

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mDesign Home Décor, a company that keeps the home styled and organized with uncomplicated home solutions, announced today the upcoming launch of a new line of storage and organization products that will be available at West Elm and mDesignhomedecor.com. The collection will feature simple and stylish solutions to help elevate and organize spaces within the home, from the kitchen and home office to the bathroom and the closet. Guided by a passion for modern design and décor, the collection's design will address both beauty and function, incorporating trending finishes along with creative approaches to organization.

Set to launch in early 2022, the collection will employ the use of natural materials and elevated finishes. Many of the items will also be made in U.S. facilities. The collection will be launching exclusively online at WestElm.com and mDesignhomedecor.com.

"We are excited about the collaboration as both of our brands focused on bringing stylish solutions with purpose into the home," said mDesign Chief Executive Officer Stacey Renfro. "We are thrilled to apply our expertise in product design and sourcing, plus our organizational know-how, to create unique solutions for a global audience while also growing our presence across established online marketplaces."

The mDesign collection will be available on WestElm.com beginning early 2022. Visit mDesignhomedecor.com for the most up to date news about the partnership and upcoming collection.

About mDesign

At mDesign, we know an organized home is a happy home. That's why we're dedicated to creating solutions designed to bring beauty and function to every room in the home. We offer exceptional value on unique products from bathroom accessories and pantry storage to décor and furniture, and everything in between. Our wide selection helps you to design, organize and enhance any area of your home with the goal of making every day living a little easier. mDesign - Solutions for Home. Solutions for Life.

Follow mDesign on blog, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

SOURCE mDesign