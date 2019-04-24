MDG Advertising. 20 years young.

Michael founded MDG in 1999 with his wife, Joanne, who now serves as the company's chief financial officer. From the beginning, their goal was to develop a culture that would attract highly talented and self-motivated people—and provide an environment that allowed their team to create through collaboration. "I've always thought of MDG as a highly functioning family, and with the recent addition of our son Anthony as chief creative officer, it's never been more true," said Michael. Anthony brings his strong brand strategy and visual identity experience, and has worked at top firms like Siegel+Gale, where he served as creative lead on their flagship account, American Express.

The recent promotion of John Olson to chief operating officer provides a new dimension to the newly structured leadership team. John has nearly ten years of experience as director of client services at MDG, and a prior background in product marketing on both the client and agency side. According to John, "I like to think that our collaborative culture, agility, and desire to continually improve have allowed us to seamlessly integrate new technologies and platforms into everything we do."

As ranked in the South Florida Business Journal, MDG is Florida's seventh largest advertising agency, employing more than 40 people. The agency's growth and expansion are a result of the rapid evolution of the marketing landscape and the client-driven demand to partner with companies that can help them take advantage of new opportunities.

Most agencies talk about an integrated approach, but more often than not, they're specialists that outsource or partner with third parties to provide a full set of marketing solutions. MDG provides a comprehensive suite of disciplines, including strategy, branding, design, video production, print production, traditional and new media planning and buying, social media marketing, web development, PPC, and digital advertising.

MDG was built on the principle of partnership, so it comes as no surprise that its tenure with some clients spans 20 years. "Our 20th anniversary is an opportunity for us to celebrate the long-standing relationships we've forged with our clients, and to thank them for putting their faith in us," said Michael.

About MDG Advertising

Since its founding, MDG Advertising has established a leading reputation for developing targeted and integrated 360-degree marketing solutions. The agency's steady growth is a direct result of its brand-focused/brand-forward approach; innovative creative; and second-to-none service, execution and follow-through. MDG's clients include Dental Care Alliance; The Breakers Palm Beach; The Seagate Hotel & Spa; MDVIP; Signature Consultants; Max Planck Florida Institute; MD Now Urgent Care Centers; Little Cayman Beach Resort, Brac Reef Beach Resort, and Cobalt Coast Grand Cayman Resort; Blue Sea Capital; JM Lexus; FastMed Urgent Care Centers; Route 1 Motorsports; Spectrum Vision Partners; GMS Group; McDermott Will & Emery; Stanley Martin Homes; HMY Yachts; Oasis Outsourcing; and USply.

