mdgroup Listed Among the UK's Fastest-Scaling Firms in Organic Growth 25 Index

BRACKNELL, England, Feb. 14 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mdgroup, a leading global medtech and patient health services company pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research, has been named as one of the UK's fastest-scaling businesses in 2021's Organic Growth 25 (OG25) index in recognition of its major growth and success, without significant external investment.

mdgroup, which provides digital and patient health services which put patients at the forefront of clinical trials, has evolved to meet the changing needs of the clinical research industry at an unprecedented rate. The company's 2021 achievements include supporting the uptake of decentralised clinical trials, growing and developing its mobile health division, and launching medical distribution centres in the EU and North America to carry out clinical trial visits in patients' own homes.

Its impressive organic growth has been recognized by accountancy and HR consultancy firm Buzzacott, which compiled the list.

This is the second year the OG25 has been assembled using companies' revenue growth as a percentage: it reveals that mdgroup grew sales from £12.8 million in 2017 to £25.7 million in 2020 and increased headcount from 42 to 89 over the same period.

"We are delighted with our inclusion in Buzzacott's Organic Growth 25 as it honours the accomplishments of our remarkable team over the past 12 months," says Tarquin Scadding-Hunt, CEO of mdgroup.

"We are investing hugely in research and development, creating innovative healthcare technology that tackles the ongoing challenges our clients face at each stage of a clinical trial.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed a patient-centred approach to the top of big pharma's agenda, and it has never been more important to listen to patient voices at every stage of the clinical journey.

"From issues with patient care and sentiment, to home healthcare provider visits and medical equipment, to burdensome payment workflows and reimbursements, mdgroup's pioneering technology directly improves patient experience and trial outcomes."

Discover more at https://mdgroup.com/

To find out more about Buzzacott and the OG25 at www.buzzacott.co.uk/organic-growth-25

Read the full report here.

About mdgroup

mdgroup is a global digital and patient health services company pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research. By combining clinical trial and patient support expertise with cutting edge technologies they support patients throughout the entire clinical journey. Whether that is facilitating clinical trial participation within patient homes, supporting travel safely to and from study sites, or developing a hybrid model – mdgroup go above and beyond to support patients in the way that works best for them and facilitates the protocol design that best meets patients' needs.

Find out more at mdgroup.com .

SOURCE mdgroup