mdgroup recognised as one of the UK's fastest-growing private companies

BRACKNELL, England, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- md group has been shortlisted as one of the UK's fastest-growing private companies in the inaugural Sunday Times 100 ranking.

The leading global MedTech and patient services company, which is pioneering a patient-first approach to clinical research, has seen 300% growth over the past four years, with a team based in almost every continent around the world.

This is the first time the coveted Sunday Times 100 list has included the UK's fastest-growing private companies, and the winners will be announced in early July. The awards, with headline sponsorship from Barclays Private Bank and additional support from Vodafone, celebrate organisations which have been quick to respond to new growth opportunities in recent years.

mdgroup was founded in 2002 to improve clinical trial experiences for patients and investigators, creating personalised event, travel and logistic services to help pharmaceutical and biotech sponsors avoid the costly delays associated with poor patient retention and low investigator and site engagement.

"The original business is now less than 1% of the company – we are investing hugely in research and development, creating innovative healthcare technology that tackles the ongoing challenges our clients face at each stage of a clinical trial," says Tarquin Scadding-Hunt, CEO of mdgroup.

"Not only are we making a difference in our sector, but we are also acutely aware of our social impact – and this rapid expansion has not been carried out at the expense of our commitment to the success of everyone in our global mdfamily.

"The remarkable people we employ – many themselves with health challenges or dealing with family managing health concerns - lead the way in clinical trial innovation due to genuine dedication to our people-first approach. Not only do we want to deliver the best experience for patients, but we also want to deliver the best experience for our employees."

He adds: "I'm proud that, in a world where environmental, social, and governmental (ESG) concerns are more urgent than ever, mdgroup's quantum of growth - investing in people, innovative digital health, and real impact in the field of healthcare and clinical research – has made us a sector leader to watch.

"The pandemic has pushed a patient-centred approach to the top of big pharma's agenda, and it has never been more important to listen to patient voices at every stage of the clinical journey. From issues with patient care to home healthcare provider visits, mdgroup's pioneering technology directly improves patient experience and trial outcomes for people from all backgrounds."

mdgroup was also named as one of the UK's fastest-scaling businesses in 2021's Organic Growth 25 (OG25) index in recognition of its major growth and success, without significant external investment, after it grew sales from £12.8 million in 2017 to £25.7 million in 2020 and increased headcount from 42 to 89 over the same period.

About md group

mdgroup are on a mission to deliver remarkable technologies and experiences for patients taking part in site-based and decentralised clinical trials. They support all sizes of pharma and biotech to attract, engage, maintain and support patient participation in healthcare research around the world, all underpinned by our latest innovations in healthcare technologies. Let's make your next study remarkable. Contact us now to discuss how. Find out more at mdgroup.com

