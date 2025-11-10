MDI Acquires Vendor Cost Control Software from JDI Data Corporation, Launching Control360 for Automated Cost-Sharing in Construction Defect

Updated platform helps carriers and defense firms cut costs significantly

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDI, a leading Insurtech company specializing in cloud-based core system solutions for life, health, annuity insurance, and risk management sectors, has acquired the Vendor Cost Control (VCC) software from JDI Data to transform construction defect cost management.

Offering the same services to administer cost sharing agreements in construction defect claims under the new name Control360, MDI will provide quick and accurate summary reports and accounts payables reports. Control360 provides allocations, reporting, and reconciliations without collecting and distributing defense funds.

Control360 allows users to leave behind manual spreadsheets and email to track complex construction defect litigation expenses and individual invoice splitting. The product automates cost-sharing allocations, allowing users to view each carrier's share, amount paid, and balance due 24/7 through MDI's secure client portal. Accounting teams can easily monitor paid and outstanding invoices in real time with automated accounts payables reporting online.

"MDI is thrilled to welcome Control360 into our risk management product suite," said Awais Shaikh, CEO of MDI. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to empower claims professionals and defense firms with innovative technology solutions. By combining the strengths of MDI with the expertise of Control360, we will further expand into the construction industry."

"I am excited to help relaunch and improve the Control360 product," said Ina Fossa, Control360 Product Lead. "Control360 is the only solution in the construction defect industry that can handle the complexity of these cases. We are pleased to also offer a Recovery Audit solution for claims where the additional insured issues remain unsolved."

About Control360

Control360 is specifically designed to manage the financial aspects of cost sharing agreements. It assigns carrier shares based on tender and dismissal dates, tracks invoices and payments, and performs complete reconciliations until the case is resolved. In addition, it is an invaluable tool to accommodate settlement agreements such as flat fee buy-outs. Control360 provides live data reporting and 24/7 access to all financial information of a specific claim via our role-specific portals. A dedicated case manager performs ongoing vendor reconciliations, conducts monthly payment requests to the participating carriers, and communicates with all involved parties.

About MDI

MDI is a leading Insurtech company delivering cloud-based core system solutions for life, health, and annuity insurers, as well as the broader risk management industry. Built on a foundation of striving for excellence, reliability, doing the right thing, ownership, and community, MDI empowers insurers and risk managers to operate with greater agility and precision.

Its flagship platforms, FIMMAS and RiskSuite360, streamline policy administration, manage claims, drive COI compliance, and allocate expenses between parties in complex, multi-party claims, leading to measurable efficiency gains. Trusted by a world-class client base, MDI helps organizations reduce costs, modernize operations, and deliver exceptional policyholder experiences.

Learn more at mdisoftware.io

