MDisrupt and Endeavor Partner to Connect Healthcare Industry and Scientific Experts to Global Network of Digital Health Startups

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, a platform for connecting digital health companies with healthcare experts, has joined forces with Endeavor, the world's leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs, as one of its ecosystem partners to provide Endeavor health companies with the scientists and healthcare industry experts entrepreneurs need to build, commercialize and scale their products quickly and responsibly. This partnership between MDisrupt and Endeavor will ensure that Endeavor's entrepreneurs, who span more than 35 growth markets worldwide, have access to the expertise they need to bring digital and other health innovations to market.

"I began working with Endeavor as a mentor 3 years ago, and it became increasingly clear that MDisrupt's network of experts could be a real asset to Endeavor's health-tech and digital health startups," said Ruby Gadelrab, MDisrupt's CEO and founder. "Engaging the right experts early on in the development of a health product is key to success, and MDisrupt is pleased to equip Endeavor's talented entrepreneurs with the guidance needed to effectively bring to market effective solutions to support the future of healthcare as quickly and safely as possible, particularly those who are entering the US market."

Due to COVID-19, healthcare was forced to adapt to the changing needs of patients, ultimately creating a more digitally-centered experience. According to Rock Health's Digital Health Consumer Adoption Report, in 2020, the use of telemedicine increased by 11% and digital health tools were used to track the spread of COVID-19. Venture capital funding for digital health reached an all-time high of $14 billion in 2020 and reached $6.7B by the end of Q1 2021.

"Endeavor selects, mentors and helps accelerate the best high-impact entrepreneurs in the world. With the rapid rise of venture funding in digital health, there is a considerable increase in the need for healthcare and scientific expertise," said Linda Rottenberg, CEO and co-founder of Endeavor. "We are thrilled to have MDisrupt as part of our global network to help guide our entrepreneurs through the sometimes complex scientific and regulatory environment, and enable the development and launch of new, innovative healthcare solutions."

About Endeavor

Endeavor is the world's leading community of high-impact entrepreneurs. Our mission is to unlock the transformational power of entrepreneurship by selecting, supporting, and investing in the world's top founders and providing them a platform to pay it forward. Launched in 1997, Endeavor has established a presence in 40 markets across Latin America, Asia, Africa, Middle East, and underserved areas in Europe, the United States and Canada. Today, Endeavor supports more than 2,100 entrepreneurs leading 1,300 companies, which together, have created more than 4 million jobs and generate $27 billion in revenues annually.

About MDisrupt

MDisrupt is a platform that connects digital health companies to the scientists and healthcare industry experts they need to build, commercialize, and scale health products both quickly and responsibly. MDisrupt's platform allows health companies at all stages to sharpen their strategies, create clinically and commercially viable products, and access a network of over 100 industry-leading experts. To learn more, visit MDisrupt.com.

