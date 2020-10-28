MDisrupt Launches Educational Webinar Series for Digital Health Innovators

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDisrupt, a Silicon Valley-based specialist consulting firm that helps digital health startups get their products to market faster and more responsibly, is launching a webinar series catered to innovators in the digital health industry.

The series, titled "A Healthy Disruption: Conversations with Health Innovators," aims to facilitate honest and probing conversations between thought leaders from the health care industry and digital health entrepreneurs.

The webinar series begins Nov. 17, 2020 with registration available starting today at MDisrupt.com. A preview of topics and speakers is included below with additional engagements to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our health care system in the U.S. is one of the most nuanced and complex in the world. Our goal is to unite the tech and health care industries around a singular mission of getting the most impactful health products to patients quickly. We want to bring together all the critical stakeholders in the health care industry to engage in conversations about how technology can be applied responsibly to address some of their biggest challenges," said Ruby Gadelrab, MDisrupt's CEO and founder.

"A Healthy Disruption"

Webinar 1 (Nov. 17, 2020): Social Determinants of Health in the Virtual Care Setting

A discussion about the ways in which COVID-19 has increased the need for telehealth options, especially for those with chronic conditions. Speakers include:

Kate Wolin, ScD, FACSM, FSBM, an entrepreneurial executive and behavioral epidemiologist who will be moderating the conversation

Aditi U. Joshi MD, MSc, FACEP, the medical director of JeffConnect and chair of the ACEP Telehealth Committee

Gina Merchant, PhD, a behavioral scientist specializing in digital health product design, development, research and strategy

Gary Bennett, PhD, the Bishop-MacDermott Family professor of psychology and neuroscience, global health and medicine and vice provost for undergraduate education at Duke University

"Treatment and care for chronic conditions isn't one size fits all," suggested Kate Wolin, ScD, behavioral scientist, who's focused her academic medicine career leading research at the intersection of behavior change and chronic disease outcomes. "There's a complexity to chronic conditions that's often overlooked and I'm looking forward to bringing that to light in this discussion."

"This is an important discussion to have and an important time to be having it," said Dr. Joshi, who works with Jefferson University Hospitals on their telehealth platform JeffConnect. "We talk a lot about telehealth and about the social determinants of health, but the ways in which those two have intersected among the many challenges of 2020 are underexplored."

Webinar 2 (Dec. 15, 2020): Reimagining Population Health Management: Can Genomics Evolve Our Sick-Care System into a True Health Care System

A conversation about how genomics has the potential to change how we think about population health management. Speakers include:

Chet Robson, DO, MHCDS, FAAFP, the chief clinical officer for Walgreens

Anthony D. Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, the president and CEO of Renown Health

Marcia Guida, the senior director of network innovation and strategy at Aetna

Prof. Sir Peter Donnelly, the founder and CEO of Genomics plc

"When we talk about building the health care systems of the future to serve 330 million Americans, we first need to have a deeper understanding of the risk factors that influence health outcomes," shared Dr. Slonim, CEO of Renown Health. "In genomics, we're on the precipice of some amazing advances, and I'm looking forward to a conversation that cuts right to the heart of how genomic information can help us deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time."

About MDisrupt

MDisrupt is a medical diligence consultancy and on-demand health industry expert platform for the digital health industry. MDisrupt uses well-established best practices to help digital health startups scale their business quickly and responsibly. MDisrupt's mission is to unite digital health and health care industries to help accelerate the responsible disruption of medicine. To learn more, visit MDisrupt.com.

