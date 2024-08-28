MDJM LTD Announces Appointment of William Wang as Director for its Cultural Business Development in England

LETHAM, Scotland, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, today announced the appointment of William Bo Wang as a board member and Director of its wholly owned subsidiary, MANSIONS CATERING AND HOTEL LTD ("Mansions"), a United Kingdom company. Mr. Wang's extensive background in education is expected to further MDJM's commitment to expanding its cultural business development through educational activities and projects, while enhancing its presence in the UK market.

Mr. Wang brings a wealth of experience from the education and cultural exchange sectors. Over the years, he has built strong networks and expertise in working with UK schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions, gaining a deep understanding of both the UK and international education sectors. Fluent in Mandarin, English, and Cantonese, it is anticipated that Mr. Wang will be well-positioned to foster cultural exchanges. His career in education spans decades, beginning with his first school venture in Chongqing in 2003 and at a bilingual kindergarten in Beijing in 2005. At the Specialist Schools and Academies Trust (SSAT), a UK non-profit educational organization, Mr. Wang led international educational collaboration and exchanges between China and the UK, facilitating teacher and leadership training programs for several Chinese government departments and institutions since 2009. Additionally, Mr. Wang is a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has held roles as an auditor with Arthur Andersen LLP and as financial controller for several multinational companies.

In his role as Director of Mansions, Mr. Wang will be responsible for leading the strategic development of MDJM's cultural initiatives in England, focusing on integrating educational aspects into the Company's cultural projects. He is expected to provide guidance to enhance the appeal of the Company's renovated historical properties, Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel, as platforms for cultural exhibitions, exchanges, and communication. Leveraging his extensive experience in education, it is anticipated that Mr. Wang will contribute to the design and implementation of programs centered on cultural exhibitions, lectures, and exchange activities.

"We are excited to welcome William Wang to our team," said Mr. Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. "William's extensive experience in education, coupled with his understanding of the UK and international markets, makes him uniquely qualified to lead our cultural business development in England. We anticipate his ability to create impactful educational programs will lend itself significantly to expanding the appeal of our historical properties. This appointment is another step in our strategy to expand our cultural portfolio and enhance the educational value of our projects, ultimately aiming to bring new opportunities and value to our shareholders."

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global culture-driven asset management company focused on transforming historical properties into cultural hubs that blend modern digital technology with rich historical value. The Company is actively expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM is positioning itself as a hub for artisan exchanges, art shows, and sales, leveraging its historical properties as platforms for promoting Eastern and Western cultural exchanges. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit http://ir.mdjmjh.com.

