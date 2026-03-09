MDJM LTD Highlights Strong Policy Support for Animation and Creative Industries Across the UK and Europe

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) ("MDJM" or the "Company") today highlighted the growing policy support and economic significance of the animation and creative industries across the UK and Europe, noting that the sector has become an increasingly strategic component of national and regional economic development.

The UK's creative industries are widely recognized as one of the country's most dynamic economic sectors. According to official statistics cited in the House of Lords Library article "Creative industries: Growth, jobs and productivity," published by the UK Parliament on January 30, 2025, the UK creative industries contributed more than £124 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy in 2023. This represented over 5% of total UK economic output and supported approximately 2.4 million jobs nationwide.

This sustained economic contribution has led successive governments to position the creative industries, including film, television, animation, design, and digital media, as a key growth sector within the UK's long-term economic strategy.

UK Incentives Strengthening the Screen and Animation Sector

Within this broader framework, the UK maintains one of the world's most structured policy environments supporting screen production and animation development.

Under the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) system, animated films and animated television productions may qualify for a 39% expenditure credit on qualifying production cost, subject to certification and eligibility requirements. The policy forms part of a broader reform of the UK's creative-industry tax relief system designed to attract global production and strengthen the domestic creative ecosystem.

In parallel, the UK Government has introduced enhanced incentives for visual-effects production. Beginning in 2025, qualifying UK VFX expenditure for film and high-end television productions may receive a 39% credit, while previous limits on eligible VFX spending have been removed. These measures are intended to reinforce the UK's role as a global hub for digital production, animation, and visual-effects technologies.

Together, these policies place the UK among the most competitive international locations for animation production and audiovisual development.

Scotland's Expanding Creative Economy

Within the UK, Scotland has increasingly positioned the creative industries as a central pillar of its cultural and economic development strategy.

Scotland's creative economy includes sectors such as film, television, animation, design, games, and digital media. Collectively, these industries contribute billions of pounds annually to the national economy while supporting tens of thousands of creative jobs. Public agencies such as Screen Scotland and Creative Scotland have expanded their focus on building production capacity, supporting creative talent, and strengthening the country's screen-sector infrastructure.

Regional cultural infrastructure has also become an important component of Scotland's creative-economy strategy. Cultural institutions and creative production facilities are increasingly recognized for their role in attracting international projects and supporting long-term industry growth.

European Policy Environment Supporting Animation

Beyond the UK, the animation and audiovisual industries across Europe operate within a robust policy framework designed to support cultural production and international collaboration.

At the continental level, the Creative Europe program serves as the European Union's flagship initiative for supporting audiovisual and cultural production. The program facilitates cross-border collaboration among European studios, producers, and cultural institutions while promoting the international circulation of European creative works.

European governments have also expanded national incentive programs, co-production treaties, and cultural-sector funding mechanisms to support animation and audiovisual production. These policies have contributed to the emergence of a highly interconnected European animation ecosystem in which studios, artists, and production partners frequently collaborate across national borders.

Animation as a Strategic Creative Industry

The growing recognition of animation within policy frameworks across the UK and Europe reflects a broader transformation within the global creative economy.

Animated storytelling now occupies an increasingly central role within the international media landscape, spanning cinema, streaming platforms, digital media, and cultural institutions. As demand for high-quality narrative content continues to expand worldwide, governments and industry bodies have increasingly emphasized the importance of supporting animation as both a cultural medium and a high-value creative industry.

MDJM noted that the strengthening policy environment across the UK and Europe provides a supportive backdrop for the continued development of animation projects and cross-border creative collaboration.

The Company believes that the combination of structured policy incentives, growing public investment in cultural infrastructure, and an increasingly interconnected European animation ecosystem will continue to reinforce the long-term prospects of the sector.

Against this backdrop, the Company remains confident that its strategic direction and distinctive model, integrating cultural infrastructure, creative production, and digital platforms, will generate meaningful cultural impact while delivering sustainable economic value over time.

About MDJM LTD

MDJM LTD is a global cultural innovation company focused on cultural IP development, animation production, international licensing, and cultural venue operations. The Company has been expanding its operations in the UK, where it is developing projects such as Fernie Castle in Scotland and the Robin Hill Property in England. These properties are being remodeled into multi-functional cultural venues that will feature fine dining, hospitality services, art exhibitions, and cultural exchange events. As part of its broader strategy, MDJM is collaborating with select European animation studios to develop animated short films that blend Eastern themes with Western artistry. The Company aims to integrate Eastern philosophy with international artistic practices, creating a global cultural ecosystem built on storytelling and immersive experience. This initiative reflects the Company's commitment to furthering its global market expansion and enhancing its cultural business footprint. For more information regarding the Company, please visit https://www.ir-uoka.com/.

