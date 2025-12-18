MDJM LTD Wholly-Owned Subsidiary MD Local Global Ltd. Signed Collaboration Agreement with France's H5 Studio -- Strengthening International Cultural IP Strategy and Expanding East-West Creative Partnerships

EDINBURGH, Scotland and PARIS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MD Local Global Ltd. ("MDLG" or the "Company"), the UK-based wholly owned subsidiary of MDJM LTD (NASDAQ: UOKA), is delighted to announce that on November 20, 2025, MDLG entered into a Development and Co-Production Deal Memo for An Animated Short Film with H5 S.A.R.L.("H5"), one of France's most influential, Academy Award-winning animation and creative studios. This partnership marks a significant milestone in its global cultural expansion, advancing its capabilities in cultural IP development, original animation production, and cross-cultural artistic collaboration.

The agreement reinforces MDLG's long-term strategy to unite Eastern philosophical storytelling with international artistic innovation, while cultivating a new generation of cultural and animation IP with global resonance.

MDLG is accelerating the construction of a comprehensive cultural IP ecosystem, built on four pillars:

1. Cultural IP Ownership & Original IP Development

Creating original IP rooted in Eastern culture, aesthetics, and philosophy.

Building cross-cultural storytelling with global appeal.

2. International Cultural IP Licensing & Collaboration

Introducing and collaborating with internationally recognized cultural IPs.

Expanding cross-border creative and cultural partnerships to achieve mutual enrichment of cultural resources and artistic expression.

3. Cultural Experience Operations at Fernie Castle

Utilizing Fernie Castle and its adjacent Oriental Garden in Scotland as the core operational platform to establish an immersive Animation Art Museum, inspired by the aesthetic and experiential philosophy of Japan's Ghibli Museum.

4. Cultural IP Commercialization

Producing animated shorts and feature films.

Securing international distribution & streaming partnerships.

Generating box office and exhibition revenues.

Developing merchandise and derivative products.

Licensing globally and expanding brand cooperation.

The collaboration with H5 further strengthens MDLG's foundation in the international cultural landscape, bringing world-class creative talent into MDLG's growing network.

H5 is one of France's most respected creative studios, celebrated for its influential contributions across animation, graphic design, music videos, advertising, and contemporary art. Its creative universe is known for its bold experimentation, media literacy, and distinct visual vocabulary, making it a unique partner in projects that merge artistic expression with cultural meaning. With over 30 years of creative innovation, H5 has shaped the visual identity of France's "French Touch" movement and achieved global recognition with its Academy Award–winning animated short film Logorama (2010). In addition, H5 is known for award-winning works such as Logorama (Academy Award and César Award winner), My Generation (Jury Distinction for Social Significance at Annecy Film Festival), Money Time, and other influential audiovisual and cultural projects.

MDLG and H5 have assembled an exceptional team of internationally acclaimed creators for the upcoming philosophical animation short inspired by Eastern thought. During the development phase, the project will be creatively led by director Ludovic Houplain and artistic producer Federico Matarazzo, acting as co-authors, whose artistic vision will guide the conceptual and visual evolution of the film. While the screenwriter has not yet been finalized, the following key creative collaborators have been confirmed.

Ludovic Houplain — Academy Award and Winning Director

Co-founder of H5.

Director of Logorama — Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film (2010) and César Award winner (2011).

Major creative force behind French electronic music visual culture (Air, Étienne de Crécy, Alex Gopher).

Director of My Generation (2018), selected at Annecy and celebrated for its contemporary socio-cultural commentary.

Subject of the 2024–2025 retrospective exhibition H5: Voir la French Touch Ludovic will serve as the project's artistic lead, guiding the film's philosophical tone, visual language, and creative vision.

Federico Matarazzo — Artistic Producer Bridging Art, Animation, and Design

Former creative producer at H5.

Produced My Generation with Ludovic Houplain — Special Jury Prize, Annecy (2019).

Collaborated with Daft Punk, Hermès, Saint Laurent, SK-II, Netflix, Longines, and the Museum of the Future.

Founder of Space Machine (2025), specializing in animation, motion design and visual storytelling.

Federico will oversee creative production, visual development, and coordination across international teams.

Stéphane Levallois — Internationally Renowned Concept Artist

French comic artist, filmmaker, and concept designer.

Collaborated with leading directors including Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg, Wong Kar-wai.

Contributed to major franchises such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Man of Steel, Alien.

Published award-winning graphic novels in partnership with Musée d'Orsay and the Louvre.

Stéphane will lead visual concept development, character design, and narrative aesthetic direction.

Vincent Dupuis — VFX Visionary and Co-Founder of Machine Molle

Major figure in the French VFX and post-production industry.

Collaborated on music videos for Daft Punk, U2, Rammstein, AIR, Jamiroquai.

Oversaw VFX for Daft Punk's Infinity Repeating (2023), widely praised for artistic innovation.

Lecturer at Penninghen, contributing to the education of future French visual artists.

Vincent will supervise the film's visual effects strategy and technical artistic direction.

The collaboration between MDLG and H5 extends far beyond the production of a single animated short. Both parties are actively exploring multi-layered cultural partnerships, including:

Co-curated exhibitions within the Fernie Castle Animation Museum.

Blending French visual culture with Eastern philosophical aesthetics.

Cross-media cultural experiences: combining animation, sound, interactive design, and spatial storytelling.

Joint development of future animation IP: creating a sustainable pipeline of artistic and culturally meaningful projects.

This partnership reflects MDLG's commitment to building a future-ready cultural ecosystem that integrates animation, cultural tourism, artistic research, and international collaboration.

