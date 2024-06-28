MDK MOTORSPORTS ENDS PARTICIPATION IN PORSCHE CARRERA CUP FOR REMAINDER OF 2024 RACING SEASON

MDK Remains Committed to Multi-Series Growth

PATASKALA, Ohio, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDK Motorsports announces its decision to end team participation in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America series for the remainder of the 2024 racing season, while standing atop the current Porsche Carrera Cup team standings. This business decision comes on the heels of a recent ruling disallowing MDK team sponsorship by the OnlyFans social platform, which would have enabled the drivers and Team to provide behind-the-scenes footage from the races themselves, and introduce a whole new audience to motorsport racing, resulting in a significant loss of sponsorship revenue for the team.

"While we respect the decision, the disallowment of a major sponsor led us to this, as all season contracts were priced with the sponsorship included. After learning at Sebring that one of our major sponsors would not be approved, we spent the first half of the season looking for another partner while the Team supplemented the difference. Although we are disappointed to withdraw from Porsche Carrera Cup without completing the season, we're grateful for our driver family and our partners at Porsche and IMSA, and look forward to future collaborations on and off-track," said Megan Kvamme, CEO, MDK Motorsports.

"Motorsports is one of the fastest-growing sports not only in the US but across the globe. We were thrilled to partner with OnlyFans during their rebranding effort as an effective and modern platform to showcase our incredible driver athletes and foster genuine public engagement," Kvamme concluded.

MDK is dedicated to continuing to provide world-class services and will move ahead with their racing activities to finish the 2024 season strong with IMSA LMP2, IMSA GTD, IMSA Ford Mustang Challenge and USAC Porsche Sprint Challenge.

ABOUT MDK MOTORSPORTS

MDK Motorsports is a powerhouse in motorsports racing across North America, setting the bar high with stellar performance on the track and unparalleled experiences for drivers and sponsors. The MDK team competes in prestigious events such as the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Porsche Endurance Challenge North America, IMSA LMP2, IMSA GTD, and now the Ford Mustang Challenge series. For more information about MDK Motorsports, visit the team website and follow along via social media on Facebook , Instagram , and X .

SOURCE MDKMotorsports