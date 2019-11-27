MDL Beast Announces Groundbreaking Debut Festival

MDL Beast Festival will feature a world-leading global music line-up with 18 global superstar headliners, 28 international dance acts and 24 local and regional performers, including global EDM and DJ stars, David Guetta , Martin Garrix , Steve Aoki and R3hab , alongside the biggest homegrown Saudi artists, including the country's first female EDM DJ, Cosmicat , and the Saudi DJ duo, Dish Dash .

The festival will offer a multi-sensory, multi-stage experience, showcasing both local and international talent, representing all spheres of the cultural landscape across multiple Districts. A feast for the senses, it will enable festival goers to enjoy the most innovative, immersive experiences in world-class arts, culture and food in one single venue.

Saudi DJ, Ahmad Alammary, member of the festival team, said, "MDL Beast is more than just a festival. Empowered by innovation and technology in live entertainment, MDL Beast is also a platform with multiple objectives including ongoing seasonal local and global events, online and radio channels, recording studios, and a non-profit foundation promoting music education and therapy. We're confident MDL Beast will be like nothing seen before and we cannot wait to experience this transformative musical milestone."

Sharing a stage for the first time with Saudi talent, US DJ, Steve Aoki, said, "This summer I got to play in Saudi Arabia for the very first time; it was the most incredible experience that I'll never forget. So when I got the offer to play at the 3 day MDL Beast Festival, I was thrilled to become part of it and be back in the region again. It's gonna be an incredible event with tonnes of acts and lots of new names...it's gonna be amazing."

Female Saudi DJ, Cosmicat commented on her involvement, "I'm so proud of the fact that we're hosting this festival in Saudi; it's a great reflection of the Saudi audience being able to experience the music they love, both local and international, right here in Riyadh. As one of the first female EDM DJs here, I'm excited to be flying the flag and representing women on the scene. I can't wait to share the stage with some phenomenal global talent and play for the MDL Beast crowd. This is going to be the set of my lifetime."

MDL Beast Festival: The Soundstorm is coming...

For more information and to register for tickets go to www.MDLBeast.com

MDL Beast On Social Channels:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Please address all media enquiries, interview requests & press accreditation enquiries to: media@mdlbeast.com

SOURCE MDL Beast