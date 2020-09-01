MDLand Selects the Link+ by LiveCare to be the premier devices for their Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solution servicing their Chronic Care Patients and Population Health Management

MDLand's Co-founder and EVP James Long stated: "As one of the first few EHR companies to incorporate the remote patient monitoring capability for our physicians and their practices, we are impressed with the performance and features offered by Link+ by LiveCare. It will be an important addition to our RPM product portfolio and allow us to provide more Internet-of-thing (IoT) solutions for our customers. We are looking forward to deploying Link+ devices and helping our providers to deliver higher quality of care and better outcomes."

MDLand's decision comes at a critically important time. COVID-19 has dramatically reduced the ability of seniors with chronic conditions to maintain regular office visits - the traditional method for monitoring chronic conditions. LiveCare is a telemedicine/RPM enabler company working with Telehealth platforms and physician practices to help improve care of their patients. The Link+ by LiveCare is a cellular Smart Home Medical Gateway that integrates key third-party medical devices in a patient's home through proprietary, touch-free syncing technology. Link+ serves as an "early warning system". It alerts physicians when a patient's readings are trending negatively, allowing precious time for the physician to intervene to prevent an emergency room visit, hospitalization or worse.

LiveCare CEO's Peri Avitan stated: ""We are very happy and excited about MDLand's decision to select our Link+ Home Medical Gateway solution for their very large provider's network. The integration with MDLand is an important milestone for LiveCare. For the past several months, teams from both LiveCare and MDLand have worked around the clock to get to this point. We would like to welcome MDLand to our growing LiveCare family""

About MDLand: MDLand International (MDLand), a leading health innovative health information technology company based in New York City providing cloud based certified Electronic Health Record (EHR), a data drive population health platform, a culturally competent patient engagement and emerging digital health solutions to practices and healthcare organizations, such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), DSRIP, Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), Management Services Organizations (MSOs), Public Health Agency, and Payors. MDLand's expanded iClinic solutions help practices and healthcare organizations by reducing administrative burdens, improving health qualities, and achieving better outcomes in transition to the value-based healthcare. Additional details about MDLand and its solutions are available on the MDLand website at www.mdland.com.

About LiveCare: LiveCare is leading remote patient monitoring services into the 21st century with Link+, its patented, 4G-enabled RPM Gateway device that integrates core medical services through a proprietary, touch-free, synching process. By consolidating services into a user-friendly device, LiveCare can avoid common deployment challenges often faced when monitoring chronic care patients in the at-home setting, thereby improving short- and long-term health outcomes. Additional details about the Link+ Home RPM Gateway are available on the LiveCare website at www.LiveCareUSA.com.

SOURCE LiveCare

Related Links

https://www.livecareusa.com/

