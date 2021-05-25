MDLIVE Launches Expanded Service for Women to Provide New Oral Contraceptive Prescriptions via Telehealth

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLIVE, an Evernorth company and one of the nation's leading telehealth providers, today introduced an expanded service for women to receive new prescriptions for oral contraceptives via its nationwide provider network. The new service is available to women age 18-45 and as a covered benefit for women who have access to MDLIVE medical services through their health plans and employers.

The new offering expands on MDLIVE's existing service, through which MDLIVE providers can renew prescriptions for oral contraceptives the patient is already taking. The service was introduced as data continues to emerge on the impact the COVID pandemic has had on women's health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that more than one in three women (36.7%) delayed or avoided medical care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.1

Women have accounted for nearly two-thirds of MDLIVE urgent care visits, indicating their reliance on telehealth. Tweet this

"Women have traditionally put off their own care while focusing on the needs of family members and other loved ones, and the COVID pandemic added unique challenges that put into stark relief the need to make access to care simple and hassle-free for women," said Dr. Cynthia Zelis, chief medical officer, MDLIVE. "This new, expanded service reflects our focus on addressing not just acute urgent care situations, but also providing care for recurring, repeated health needs. This is just our latest effort to provide women with convenient, affordable and fast access to trusted care wherever and whenever they may need it."

Patients can request a visit with an MDLIVE provider through its telehealth platform available on mobile, desktop or via phone. Wait times for on-demand urgent care appointments on MDLIVE's platform typically average 15 minutes or less. MDLIVE providers can write new prescriptions for the appropriate oral contraceptives based on current clinical guidelines, and can send the prescriptions directly to the patient's pharmacy of choice for dispensing.

Women traditionally have accounted for nearly two-thirds of MDLIVE urgent care visits. That trend held steady in 2020 even as MDLIVE experienced a 61% year-over-year increase in urgent care visit volume, demonstrating a significant need and reliance on telehealth among women for access to care, particularly in response to the barriers presented by the COVID pandemic.

In addition to oral contraceptives, MDLIVE providers provide non-emergency urgent care for many common women's health issues including urinary tract infections (UTI), migraines, rashes, yeast infections and more. Providing on-demand care through urgent care serves is a convenient and time-saving alternative to doctor visits, allowing women to get the care they need versus neglecting their health altogether.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE, an Evernorth company, is a leading provider of virtual health care services in the U.S. with more than 60 million members nationwide. We work with our health plan, health system, and self-insured employer partners to give patients convenient and affordable access to the highest quality medical and behavioral health care, 24/7, from the comfort and safety of their homes. With a vision and passion for changing health care for the better, we are working to improve the patient experience, close the patient-provider accessibility gap, and bring providers opportunities to augment the services they currently offer. To learn more about MDLIVE, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text "Sophie" to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

____________________ 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Delay or Avoidance of Medical Care Because of COVID0-19-Related Concerns," Sept. 11, 2020

SOURCE MDLIVE, Inc.

Related Links

https://mdlive.com

