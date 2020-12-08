MDLIVE Taps Security Industry Veteran Anthony Belthrop as Chief Information Security Officer

MIRAMAR, Fla. and CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDLIVE Inc. today announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Belthrop as the company's Chief Information Security Officer, who has assumed a seat on the company's executive leadership team. Belthrop oversees enterprise-wide security programs and applications, while ensuring the effectiveness of the company's network solutions for threat detection and prevention.

Belthrop brings more than 20 years of experience in information security, information system risk mitigation and asset protection.

This appointment reflects our continued commitment to security and privacy in serving 60 million members nationwide. Tweet this Anthony Belthrop, recently appointed Chief Information Security Officer for MDLIVE, Inc.

"Security and privacy is a cornerstone commitment to the millions of patients we serve," said Mindy Heintskill, Chief Growth Officer, MDLIVE, Inc. "Our national network of thousands of physicians and providers, and our clients, which include the nation's leading health plans, employers and health systems. It is paramount that we lead the evolution of strategies, systems and standards to ensure security and privacy for all of our stakeholders, and Tony is the leader that will drive that continued commitment."

Prior to joining MDLIVE, Belthrop spent the better part of two decades at Raleigh-based Learning Technologies Group Inc., a market-leader in the rapidly growing workplace digital learning and talent management market. In his most recent role as VP & Chief Information Security Officer, he collaborated with engineering and developers on security concerns for network and application projects as well as managed the successful implementation of a risk framework, along with a variety of other strategic operations.

"We share the priority and commitment our clients, providers and patients place on security and privacy, and we will continue to invest in this area. Tony's appointment to lead our Information and Securities team reinforces that. We're thrilled to have him join the team," said Heintskill.

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE offers convenient, affordable and contagion-free virtual healthcare services to over 60 million members nationwide. Our network of board-certified physicians, dermatologists, psychiatrists and therapists are specially trained in virtual care and are committed to the highest quality treatment and the best possible patient experience. We leverage technology and artificial intelligence to simplify and streamline, connecting providers and patients whenever and wherever it's most convenient, often within just minutes. To learn more about our expanding product suite and our partnerships with major health plans, hospital systems and employers, visit www.MDLIVE.com, download our app, or text "Sophie" to MDLIVE (635483) to register.

SOURCE MDLIVE, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.MDLIVE.com

