MDM Leader Profisee Announces Integration with Microsoft Azure Data Services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Profisee, a pioneer in master data management (MDM) solutions, today announced that its recently released platform-as-service (PaaS) multi-domain MDM solution now includes new native integration with Microsoft Azure data services. As easy to deploy as a native Microsoft app, Profisee's native integration with Azure Data Factory and compatibility with other complimentary Azure services like Azure Purview and Azure Synapse Analytics delivers new MDM capabilities to accelerate the benefits of Azure. With machine learning-based matching, Profisee's MDM solution improves data quality and governance by aligning and combining foundational master data and drives data consistency across disparate sources. Leveraging Profisee, Azure users can derive greater business insights and value by achieving operational agility, accelerated digital transformations, and regulatory compliance.

"At Quest Analytics, we predominately use Microsoft technologies to build and deliver our provider network management solutions and services, with a large portion operationalized within Microsoft Azure. Our need for Master Data Management capabilities led us to select Profisee MDM, a natural fit into our technology and cloud provider ecosystem." — Neal Danner, CTO, Quest Analytics.

Profisee's MDM solution completes the Azure data services with a fast, affordable, and scalable method to align and combine data from multiple sources. Enforcing consistent data standards on source data (i.e. machine learning-based match, merge, standardize, verify, correct) to deliver high-quality trusted data, The native integration with Azure Data Factory further streamlines this process to accelerate the delivery of Azure business benefits. To learn more click here.

"Our customers need the highest quality data, so the value-add of master data management in Azure continues to grow. With its cloud-native approach and integration with Microsoft Azure data services, Profisee is one of many great choices for MDM in Azure," said Mike Flasko, Partner Director of Product Management, Microsoft.

"We are seeing increasing demand from our customers to deploy in Microsoft Azure so we are pleased to be able to work closely with the Azure development teams to ensure our MDM platform fits neatly into the Azure ecosystem with minimum overlap and maximum synergy," said Eric Melcher, CTO of Profisee. "Our integration with Azure Data Factory embeds Profisee – and high quality, trusted data – directly into Azure, adding value for our customers."

About Profisee

The Profisee MDM Platform provides organizations a fast, affordable, and scalable solution to deliver trusted data across the enterprise without the cost, complexity, and risk of traditional MDM solutions. Built for the cloud, Profisee offers the industry's first and only cloud-native containerized Platform as a Service (PaaS) MDM solution. Customers have the freedom to choose their deployment, on-premise, in the cloud, or via a hybrid model. With an industry-leading low total cost of ownership, fast implementations, and a truly flexible multidomain platform, Profisee has helped customers "make MDM a way of life" as they approach digital transformation and deliver business outcomes using high quality, trusted data.

Profisee operates in the United States, Europe, and Australia directly and also through a network of Value Added Resellers, Systems Integrators, and world-class Professional Consulting firms across the globe. Customer Support is available 24 x 7 directly through Profisee or via partners if desired. For more information, please visit https://www.profisee.com.

