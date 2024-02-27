MDO Becomes Otelier and Launches IntelliSight, a Unified Business Intelligence Platform

MyDigitalOffice (MDO) has unified its suite of best-in-class automation, budgeting, and business intelligence solutions and rebranded as Otelier, the hospitality software behind every great host.

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDigitalOffice (MDO), a Cove Hill Partners company, is now Otelier , the hospitality performance optimization platform that brings together best-in-class technologies to put data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations. Simultaneously, Otelier is announcing the launch of its unified, next-generation unified business intelligence platform: IntelliSight.

Otelier brings together the best features and functionality from MDO, Datavision, inTouch, HelloGM, Focal Revenue Solutions, and Broadvine to deliver a unified platform that meets the evolving needs of today's hotelier.

The Otelier team consists of more than 300 global employees and serves more than 10,000 hotels, from independent properties to luxury resorts to leading industry brands. Guided by a leadership team that combines decades of experience in both hospitality and software delivery, Otelier's mission is to drive hotel business performance by harnessing data, easing decision-making, and automating mundane back-office tasks.

"Our customers are seeking ways to improve the guest experience and their financial performance, but more importantly, they want more time to focus on their core business – hospitality," said Otelier CEO Vic Chynoweth. "Over the past three years we've brought together best-in-class technologies and are consolidating capabilities into a next-generation platform, starting with business intelligence, to enable hoteliers to optimize their business performance and improve efficiency. Our new brand encapsulates our mission to put data and efficiency at the heart of hotel operations so hoteliers can return to hospitality."

Otelier's suite of products enables hotel owners, operators and brands to automate mundane back-office processes and improve financial and operational performance in three key areas:

DigiAudit: A night audit compliance solution that allows hoteliers to automate back office tasks, reduce operating costs and stay in audit compliance.

TruePlan: A budgeting and forecasting solution that allows hoteliers to simplify and streamline budgeting processes and forecast with confidence.

IntelliSight: Otelier's new business intelligence solution that allows hoteliers to aggregate cross-functional data for powerful analysis and insights.

"The release of IntelliSight further solidifies our leadership position in business intelligence for the hospitality industry," said Otelier Chief Product Officer Niki Johnson. "We are transforming disparate data into actionable insights to help our customers make smarter decisions across their businesses. Our customers now benefit from a business intelligence solution built for rapid innovation that sets the stage for purpose-built artificial intelligence to increase efficiency, personalize guest experiences, and improve financial performance."

Key new features of IntelliSight include:

Advanced Analytical Dashboards: unparalleled access to deeper operational insights, providing a 360-degree view of a hotelier's portfolio, including revenue management dashboards, detailed P&L views, operational dashboards and benchmarking data.

Customizable Dashboards: tailored views for each business stakeholder within a hotel portfolio, making data and insights easily accessible.

Modern, Scalable Technology Stack: architecture supporting rapid innovation and easing of integration to internal and external source systems, which allows Otelier to quickly respond to the dynamic needs of its customers. Customers can spend less time looking at data and more time making decisions with actionable insights.

IntelliSight integrates with hundreds of hotel technology systems to automate data collection from various sources across a property and portfolio, providing stakeholders across all departments with the real-time analytics they need to make more informed decisions. IntelliSight is built for any size hospitality business, from a single hotel to a global hotel brand.

To learn more, visit otelier.io.

About Otelier

Otelier serves more than 10,000 hotels across the globe by empowering companies with the data and efficiencies they need to get back to delivering exceptional hospitality. We enable hoteliers to run world-class operations by automating back-office tasks, improving budget and forecast accuracy, and gaining real-time insights into property and portfolio performance. Otelier launched in 2024 after the consolidation of several best-in-class business intelligence and back-office automation solutions by private equity firm Cove Hill Partners. The company now employs more than 300 team members with remote offices in North America and Asia Pacific. Learn more about the hospitality software behind every great host at otelier.io

Contact: Jason Q. Freed

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (330) 221-6068

SOURCE Otelier