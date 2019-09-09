MDP CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired securities of Meredith Corporation ("Meredith" or the "Company") (NYSE: MDP) between May 10, 2018 and September 4, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) that the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth began to emerge on September 5, 2019. On this date, the Company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which is well below analysts' expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $10.14 per share, or over 23%, to close at $33.68 per share on September 5, 2019, on unusually high trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 5, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

