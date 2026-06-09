MDP Enters OLIVE YOUNG

MDP launched four key SKUs at OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena, which opened on May 29. Additional rollout planned for the upcoming OLIVE YOUNG Century City location in mid-June.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDP, MEDIPEEL's U.S. market brand, is expanding its offline retail presence in North America with its entry into OLIVE YOUNG.

Beginning with the store's opening on May 29, MDP will be available at OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena with four skincare products, followed by its entry into OLIVE YOUNG Century City in mid-June.

The launch marks a key milestone for MDP as OLIVE YOUNG, Korea's leading beauty and lifestyle retailer, expands its offline footprint in the U.S. market. Through this rollout, MDP aims to strengthen consumer touchpoints and introduce its derma-aesthetic skincare expertise to a wider North American audience.

The four products include MDP Red Lacto Collagen Wrapping Mask, MDP Red Lacto Collagen Clear Foam Cleanser 2.0, MDP Red Lacto Collagen Cleansing Oil 2.0 200ml, and MDP Peptide9 Bio Sun Stick Pro OTC.

The Red Lacto Collagen line offers daily skincare solutions for skin texture, pores, and elasticity, while the Peptide9 Bio Sun Stick Pro OTC provides on-the-go sun protection with added skincare benefits.

"Entering OLIVE YOUNG Pasadena is a meaningful opportunity for MDP to connect with North American consumers," said a spokesperson for MDP. "MDP will continue to introduce derma-aesthetic skincare solutions tailored to the U.S. market through trusted retail channels."

MDP will continue expanding its U.S. retail presence and deepening its foothold in the growing K-beauty skincare market.

About SKINIDEA / MDP

MDP is the U.S. market brand of MEDIPEEL, the flagship brand of SKINIDEA, and a portfolio brand of MDP Holdings, backed by Morgan Stanley PE Asia (MSPE). SKINIDEA exports to over 75 countries worldwide and develops skincare solutions based on research, clinical trials, and dermatological technology.

CONTACT: Sooji Kang, [email protected], +82-32-572-5690

SOURCE MDP