MDpanel Announces Acquisition of Media Referral, Expanding Presence in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel, a leading provider of expert medical opinions in North America, today announced the acquisition of Media Referral , a New York-based independent medical examination and peer review organization servicing insurance carriers, self-insured companies, third-party administrators, and attorneys across New York and the broader Mid-Atlantic region.

The acquisition significantly expands MDpanel's geographic footprint in the Mid-Atlantic and brings a roster of established, blue-chip insurance carrier clients. In addition, the transaction enables MDpanel to expand its peer review services, further broadening the company's comprehensive suite of medical review services.

"Media Referral has built a strong reputation for quality, responsiveness, and trusted relationships with its clients," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel. "New York is one of the most complex medical opinion markets in the country. Media Referral has consistently succeeded in this important market where even large national players have struggled or opted out entirely. This combination further validates MDpanel's commitment to support medical opinions across all markets within the United States. Our world-class technology suite will allow us to service Media Referral's premier clients better than ever before."

Media Referral will continue to operate with its existing management team, ensuring continuity for clients and partners. Over time, the business will benefit from MDpanel's ongoing investments in technology, infrastructure, and service enhancements, creating a stronger, more scalable platform.

"By joining MDpanel, we are able to offer our clients access to a broader range of services, geographies, and more advanced technologies, while maintaining the service standards they expect," said Arlene Schechter and Linda Ackerman, Co-CEOs of Media Referral. "This partnership positions us to deliver even greater value as client needs continue to evolve."

This transaction marks MDpanel's 10th acquisition and reflects its continued strategy of partnering with and acquiring high-quality organizations that deepen regional coverage, expand service offerings, and enhance the overall client experience.

MDpanel is the leading provider of expert medical opinions in the United States, serving physicians across a range of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit www.mdpanel.com .

