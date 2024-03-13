MDpanel Names Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel is pleased to announce that Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia has joined its Board of Directors. Dr. Ahluwalia is Vice Chair and Medical Director in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and a member of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Board of Directors. He held residency and fellowships at Harvard University and earned an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

"We have worked with Sonu for several years in our Qualified Medical Evaluation (QME) business, which affords him a unique perspective to help inform our journey to becoming the most highly respected and successful medical opinions provider in the US. We are thrilled to have a surgeon of his prominence and capability help guide our operating model to provide physicians with support not otherwise available in our space," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel.

"Physicians are faced with a loss of autonomy, decreasing reimbursement, and longer work hours, which are all contributing to a high rate of burnout within the profession. MDpanel can help physicians alleviate these pressures while contributing substantially to the well-being of patients. I look forward to bringing my medical and business leadership to help grow and build this dynamic company as we balance our responsibility to patients and physicians."

About MDpanel

MDpanel is one of the preeminent providers of expert medical opinions in the US, serving physicians across a range of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys, and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit mdpanel.com .

Stephanie Fraser, VP of Public Relations, Envision Health

734-233-1483 | [email protected]

