MDpanel Welcomes Crawford Evaluation Group, Establishing Midwest-wide Presence

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel is thrilled to announce a business combination with Crawford Evaluation Group (CEG), a well-established Wisconsin-based provider of independent medical evaluations (IMEs) and medical record reviews across the Midwest. This partnership is part of MDpanel's ongoing strategy to partner with industry-leading organizations that deliver a premium service to its clients and physicians.

MDpanel | In the News | Partnership

The partnership strengthens MDpanel's position as a national leader in the expert medical opinions space and solidifies its footprint into key Midwest markets. CEG has a distinguished track record of delivering high-quality medical opinions for workers' compensation, auto claims, and liability cases.

"We are delighted to have CEG join MDpanel," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel. "CEG has a tremendous reputation for providing premium services to carriers, attorneys, and healthcare providers. Finding like-minded organizations that share our focus on client experience is critical to our MDpanel expansion. CEG's extensive network and reputation for excellence will complement MDpanel's growing portfolio and allow us to better serve our clients."

Led by industry veteran David Crawford, Crawford Evaluation Group has been a trusted partner for carriers, TPAs, and attorneys seeking expert medical evaluations. The company's leadership will be actively involved in MDpanel's continued commitment to expanding service offerings and delivering comprehensive, timely medical opinions across the U.S.

"Joining MDpanel represents a natural fit for Crawford Evaluation Group," said David Crawford, Founder and President of CEG. "MDpanel's commitment to elite service for physicians and clients alike aligns with our long-term mission. Their commitment to cutting-edge technology combined with a national footprint will allow us to take our services to the next level. This will provide our clients with an even broader range of resources and support while still being able to deliver great service. We are excited to combine with a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality medical opinions and look forward to the new growth opportunities this partnership will bring for our team and clients."

About MDpanel

MDpanel is the leading provider of expert medical opinions in the United States, serving physicians across a range of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit www.mdpanel.com.

Contacts

David Liao

VP of Corporate Development

MDpanel

[email protected]

SOURCE MDpanel