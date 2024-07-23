LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDpanel, a provider of expert medical opinions as part of the insurance claims process, is excited to announce the addition of three new leaders, reinforcing the company's commitment to deliver an unparalleled experience for its healthcare professionals and industry partners.

MDpanel Welcomes Three Key Executives to its Leadership Team

Rich Leonardo joins MDpanel as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Rich will spearhead the expansion and support of our network of organizations in need of medical opinions, including attorney groups, property and casualty carriers, other payers, and state departments. Rich brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Compex Legal Services and as SVP of IME and Specialty Services at Genex.





Steven Swank has joined as Chief Client Officer. In this role, Steven will support Rich while overseeing all marketing activities and driving physician growth and support. His primary responsibility will be to ensure the continuous growth and robust support of the entire MDpanel network of stakeholders. Steven's impressive background includes several CCO roles at Particle Health, Datavant, and RPX Corporation.





Patrick Eagan joins as General Counsel. Patrick will focus on formalizing relationships within our network to enable physicians to enhance their economies through productive relationships with those in need of medical opinions. He joins MDpanel from VieMed Healthcare and Ochsner Health, bringing a wealth of legal expertise and strategic insight.

These hires mark a significant milestone in MDpanel's strategic leadership expansion, aimed at fundamentally transforming the delivery of medical opinions. "We are confident that the addition of Rich, Steven, and Patrick to our already exceptional leadership team will provide unparalleled executive support in our industry. Together, we will continue to build the nation's most respected panel of healthcare providers, dedicated to delivering expert medical opinions to those in need," said Jason Erdell, CEO of MDpanel.

About MDpanel

MDpanel is one of the preeminent providers of expert medical opinions in the US, serving physicians across a range of specialties. MDpanel is committed to being the partner of choice for physicians, carriers, attorneys, and injured workers by connecting those in need of medical opinions with the most qualified and highly regarded medical professionals. For more information about MDpanel, please visit mdpanel.com .

