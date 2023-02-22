MDPen Brand Educator Alexandra Moore Burns has been Selected As The Best Brand Educator by Dermascope Magazine for 2023

MDPen Brand Educator Selected Best Brand Educator of the Year

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandra Moore Burns is a Brand Specialist and Marketing Professional with a passion for the beauty and aesthetics industry. She has helped promote MDPen MicroNeedling and Skincare products and services in the most effective and impactful way possible.

After completing her BA degree from the University of Florida, Alexandra began her career in dermatology in 2009 and obtained her skin specialist license in Florida in 2011. She became an expert in MicroNeedling while working in plastic surgery, which led her to become an Educator contractor and sales representative for MDPen. In 2021, Alexandra became the official Brand Educator for MDPen.

As Brand Educator, Alexandra develops and executes marketing strategies that drive brand awareness and increase sales, working closely with MDPen's marketing and sales teams. She is also an active member of several industry organizations and a frequent speaker at industry events and conferences.

Alexandras' dedication and passion for her work have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers. She is recognized as a leader in the beauty and aesthetics industry and an inspiration to others in the field.

We are proud to have Alexandra Moore Burns as our Brand Educator and congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition from Dermascope Magazine. At MDPen, we are committed to delivering the highest-quality rf micro-needling products and clinically evaluating skincare and Alexandra's expertise and dedication have played a critical role in our success. We are honored to have her on our team and look forward to continuing our work together to promote the importance of skin health and beauty.

MDPen is a provider of innovative radio frequency Micro Needling devices and clinically-evaluated skincare products. With a focus on practitioner education and support. MDPen has been working with leading medical and aesthetic practitioners worldwide for over a decade to deliver innovative and effective skincare solutions that promote collagen and elastin production for a youthful appearance.

