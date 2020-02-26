MDPortals adopts Health Gorilla APIs to use clinical data insights for home-based care

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, a leader in clinical data APIs, and MDPortals, a leading clinical insights company, announced today a partnership to bring proprietary care insights to providers from a vast network of clinical systems.

MDPortals provides physicians with a full longitudinal clinical record that proactively flags critical care updates in real-time. MDPortals will leverage Health Gorilla's Patient360 API to retrieve clinical records from thousands of care sites across the country, augmenting MDPortals existing connections to health information exchanges and patient portals. This new data includes labs and imaging, vitals, medications, progress notes, social history, family history, and more. In addition to collecting the patient's clinical history, MDPortals' client physicians will receive all future updates to the patient's medical record from any care site in Health Gorilla's network, allowing for the continuous management of chronically ill patients.

"Our APIs enable digital health developers to get complete clinical data seamlessly to power treatment-related use-cases and improve patient care." said Steve Yaskin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "We're excited to partner with MDPortals to power new insights that can be derived from our comprehensive data network."

"With the advent of value-based medicine, we wanted to empower our clients' physician network with the information they need to provide care efficiently and at the highest quality," said Omar Salah, Chief Executive Officer and Founder at MDPortals. "Recently, we received an update from Health Gorilla that a patient, whose next appointment was three months away, had broken his hip. This update allowed one of our providers to re-engage with the patient earlier, adjust the care plan, and notify the broader care team. Without Health Gorilla, there is no easy way to get this critical information in a timely manner."

MDPortals is currently serving 500 providers and 100,000 patients in all 50 states. Through this partnership, MDPortals completes its quest for full national data connectivity.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a secure interoperability solution that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patient's information from any clinical records system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Health Gorilla works with health care organizations around the world, helping them gather the clinical data they need to deliver the best and most appropriate care for their patients. For more information, visit developer.healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla .

About MDPortals

MD Portals provides our client MDs with a full perspective of their patients' longitudinal health record. We compile, curate and synthesize patient records from our proprietary network of connected EMRs, PCPs, radiology, labs, and HIEs for healthcare systems into one concise medical health record that is searchable, indicating all pertinent clinical data. Each record is annotated with key HCC, HEDIS and clinical insights for MDPortals' client physicians, indicating all pertinent clinical data.

Visit MDPortals.com for more information.

