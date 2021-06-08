MDPortals Appoints David B. Agus, MD, and Jack Lewin, MD, to Medical Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDPortals Inc., a leading health-tech company revolutionizing care delivery by synthesizing multisourced patient data and delivering actionable insights, is proud to announce the appointment of renowned physicians David B. Agus, MD, and Jack Lewin, MD, to its Medical Advisory Board.

"We are excited to announce that Dr. David Agus has accepted the Chairperson position on MDPortals' Medical Advisory Board. Dr Agus is a visionary giant in medical science who has transformed how data is used to improve care," said MDPortals Founder and CEO Omar Salah. "He brings to the table unique innovations and perspectives that further our mission to improve care and reduce the administrative burden of searching through hundreds of past health histories to identify and address patients' chronic health issues."

Dr. Agus specializes in treating advanced cancers and serves as a professor of medicine and engineering at the University of Southern California (USC) Keck School of Medicine and Viterbi School of Engineering. He's the CEO of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC.

"MDPortals is making healthcare easier and more efficient by distilling endless amounts of clinical data from disparate sources and arriving at a comprehensive health history for each patient," said Dr. Agus. "That information is further enhanced by insights that help clinical teams improve care with calibrated risk-adjustment data."

"We are also excited to announce that Dr. Jack Lewin joined the MDPortals Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Lewin is internationally recognized as an expert in population health," said Salah. "Dr. Lewin's passion for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and big data, combined with his experience advising two U.S. presidents and one state governor on healthcare and public policy, will be invaluable in helping MDPortals reimagine healthcare delivery."

Dr. Lewin is the Principal and Founder of Lewin and Associates, LLC, and is the Board Chair for the National Coalition on Healthcare. He's the former CEO of the American College of Cardiology and former CEO of the California Medical Association. In 2011, he was named as one of Modern Healthcare's 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare.

"MDPortals is revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving outcomes by combining AI, data analytics, and advanced interoperability systems to produce next-generation medical records, population health data, and unified patient intelligence," said Dr. Lewin.

Drs. Agus and Lewin join a group of esteemed physicians serving on the MDPortals Medical Advisory Board, including:

Marc Arenas , MD, Geriatrician, Medical Director, naviHealth I-SNP; CEO, NABR, LLC





Geriatrician, Medical Director, naviHealth I-SNP; CEO, NABR, LLC Theresa Soriano , MD, MPH, Associate Chief Clinical Officer, Prospero Health ; President and Board Chair, American Academy of Home Care Medicine; Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics & Palliative Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai





Associate Chief Clinical Officer, ; President and Board Chair, American Academy of Home Care Medicine; Professor of Medicine, Geriatrics & Palliative Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mark Rosing, MD, MPH, FACOG , Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Director and System Manager of Obstetrics and Gynecology Information Technology, SBH Health System, Bronx , NY; President, St. Barnabas OBGYN, P.C.; Affiliated Medical Professor, Department of Clinical Medicine, CUNY School of Medicine, New York, NY





, Chair of Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Director and System Manager of Obstetrics and Gynecology Information Technology, SBH Health System, , NY; President, St. Barnabas OBGYN, P.C.; Affiliated Medical Professor, Department of Clinical Medicine, CUNY School of Medicine, Kevin Dorrance , MD, FACP, Associate Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences , Bethesda, MD ; Chief Medical Officer, Docsnap; Chief Medical Officer, TransformCare, Inc.; Former Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Navy

About MDPortals Inc.

MDPortals' plug-and-play solution enables providers to thrive in the world of value-based care by providing a risk-adjusted, longitudinal health record for their patients. Our proprietary knowledge platform collects patient data from multiple electronic health records (EHR), health information exchanges (HIE), diagnostic laboratories, and pharmacies. Once the data is retrieved, our Machine Learning algorithms aggregate, synthesize, and curate the data to provide deep insights into the patient's health history. This actionable patient history allows providers to drill down to the source documents, which enables them to better address gaps in care, as well as to develop optimal risk-adjusted care plans for improved reimbursement for the documented care provided.

Media Contact

Ruth Antrich

Operations Manager

MDPortals

917.861.2729

[email protected]

SOURCE MDPortals