MDR Aesthetics Launches dermID, a Novel Skin Imaging Device to Aid in Visualizing Skin Conditions that Cannot be Seen with the Naked Eye

DermID was created by an optical scientist and uses proven optically based technology called fluorescence technology. This technology uses a blue light at a depth of 425-460nm that provides skincare specialists an aid in the visualization of damaged skin cells located deep in the dermis layer of the skin. Fluorescence technology paired with patent pending yellow lenses creates a frequency that allows users to visualize what the naked eye cannot see, including photodamage, allergy or skin irritation, clogged pores and other skin conditions.

"The portability of dermID, combined with its affordability, makes it a tool I use with every patient," says Galena Kerer, Aesthetician and Owner of Groom Laser and Skin Center NYC. "I can scan the face, as well as the entire body, in a few minutes, making my consultations efficient and my customers more confident and more excited about the skincare treatment regimens I recommend. I believe that dermID will provide significant patient benefits, as well as help increase the revenues in my practice."

DermID allows physicians, aestheticians, and other skincare specialists to:

Rapidly examine a patient and develop a specific skincare treatment regimen

Allow a patient to review the results of their facial examination in real time and monitor the results of the skincare treatment regimen over time

Easily transport the device from room to room due to its small size and portability

Complete a scan of the face and body in a few minutes

Quickly and easily share the results with a dermatologist, when appropriate and requested

If you are interested in more information on dermID, please visit our website at www.dermID.com or www.MDRAesthetics.com or contact us at 888-MDR-3003.

About MDR Aesthetics, Inc.

MDR Aesthetics, Inc. is a private company focused on the licensing, development and commercialization of products that enhance skin health for the physician, medical spa and spa markets in the U.S. and internationally. Further information on the Company can be found on www.mdraesthetics.com or by calling 888-MDR-3003.

MDR Aesthetics is a trademark of MDR Aesthetics, Inc.

SOURCE MDR Aesthetics

Related Links

https://www.mdraesthetics.com

