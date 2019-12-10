MDR Aesthetics Launches dermID, a Novel Skin Imaging Device to Aid in Visualizing Skin Conditions that Cannot be Seen with the Naked Eye
Allows skincare specialists to visualize tomorrow's skin today
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDR Aesthetics, Inc., a San Diego based company focused on the development and commercialization of products that enhance skin health, announced that it has launched dermID, an innovative and affordable, hand-held skin imaging device. DermID uses proprietary and patent pending technology to allow physicians, aestheticians and other skincare specialists to "see tomorrow's skin today" by visualizing skin damage and cosmetic concerns that cannot be seen with the naked eye.
DermID was created by an optical scientist and uses proven optically based technology called fluorescence technology. This technology uses a blue light at a depth of 425-460nm that provides skincare specialists an aid in the visualization of damaged skin cells located deep in the dermis layer of the skin. Fluorescence technology paired with patent pending yellow lenses creates a frequency that allows users to visualize what the naked eye cannot see, including photodamage, allergy or skin irritation, clogged pores and other skin conditions.
"The portability of dermID, combined with its affordability, makes it a tool I use with every patient," says Galena Kerer, Aesthetician and Owner of Groom Laser and Skin Center NYC. "I can scan the face, as well as the entire body, in a few minutes, making my consultations efficient and my customers more confident and more excited about the skincare treatment regimens I recommend. I believe that dermID will provide significant patient benefits, as well as help increase the revenues in my practice."
DermID allows physicians, aestheticians, and other skincare specialists to:
- Rapidly examine a patient and develop a specific skincare treatment regimen
- Allow a patient to review the results of their facial examination in real time and monitor the results of the skincare treatment regimen over time
- Easily transport the device from room to room due to its small size and portability
- Complete a scan of the face and body in a few minutes
- Quickly and easily share the results with a dermatologist, when appropriate and requested
