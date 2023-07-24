MDRX ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Veradigm Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm") (NASDAQ: MDRX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Veradigm and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

Veradigm announced on February 28, 2023 that they had discovered internal control failures related to revenue recognition over the previous six quarters, resulting in misstated reported revenues during that time. This has led to an expected reduction in revenue of approximately $20 million dollars from what was reported in the third quarter of 2021 and what was expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Veradigm is still evaluating the materiality of the misstatement to determine if prior periods will also require adjustment. Consequently, the company revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced a delay in filing its 2022 annual report. As a result, Veradigm's share price fell by up to 14.7% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, causing harm to investors.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Veradigm, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/veradigm-class-action-submission-form?prid=42458&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong