MDRX FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Veradigm Inc. in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX)

Further details on the investigation: Veradigm announced on February 28, 2023 that they had discovered internal control failures related to revenue recognition over the previous six quarters, resulting in misstated reported revenues during that time. This has led to an expected reduction in revenue of approximately $20 million dollars from what was reported in the third quarter of 2021 and what was expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Veradigm is still evaluating the materiality of the misstatement to determine if prior periods will also require adjustment. Consequently, the company revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced a delay in filing its 2022 annual report. As a result, Veradigm's share price fell by up to 14.7% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, causing harm to investors.

