MDRX NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Veradigm Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm") (NASDAQ: MDRX) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS:Veradigm announced on February 28, 2023 that they had discovered internal control failures related to revenue recognition over the previous six quarters, resulting in misstated reported revenues during that time. This has led to an expected reduction in revenue of approximately $20 million dollars from what was reported in the third quarter of 2021 and what was expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2022. Veradigm is still evaluating the materiality of the misstatement to determine if prior periods will also require adjustment. Consequently, the company revised its 2023 guidance downward and announced a delay in filing its 2022 annual report. As a result, Veradigm's share price fell by up to 14.7% during intraday trading on March 1, 2023, causing harm to investors.

