MDS Global IT Achieves a Microsoft Gold Communications Competency

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MDS Global IT, a leader in technical solutions, today announced it has attained a Gold Communications competency, demonstrating a "best-in-class" ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs in today's mobile-first, cloud-first world and distinguishing itself within the Microsoft partner ecosystem.

To earn a Microsoft Gold competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise and then designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. They also must submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects, meet a performance (revenue and or consumption/usage) commitment (for most Gold competencies), and pass technology and/or sales assessments.

MDS Global IT provides managed solutions, collaboration services, and cybersecurity support to its customer base. With a clientèle that includes multiple Fortune 500 companies, MDS Global IT needs to provide the latest technology to its customers. Earning a Gold Communications competency allows the service provider to assist its customers that use programs including Microsoft Teams and Cisco WebEx Teams. This gives customers the ability to focus on larger operations, as opposed to the small technical aspects involved with running a business daily.

"With MDS Global IT being a leading provider of Cisco collaboration, networking and cybersecurity solutions, a Microsoft Gold Communications competency adds capability for us to offer not only cross-platform migration but also integration capability," said MDS Global IT Chief Executive Mohit Bawa. "Our comprehensive solutions include every aspect of corporate telephony, including phones, video endpoints, contact centers, and PSTN capabilities. Our customers can leverage our state-of-the-art managed services model for operationalization of any of these collaboration and unified communication solutions."

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

The Communications competency recognizes partners delivering Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business solutions.

The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers, and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

MDS Global IT is an award-winning information technology company that provides managed solutions services to corporations from a range of industries around the world. With our experience in security, network, and cloud services, we provide a one-stop solution for all information technology needs and ensure a smooth and thorough experience that seamlessly solves for the complex technicalities involved in running a business.

