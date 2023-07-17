MDT Introduces AMR132x and AMR134x AMR Magnetic Switch Sensor Series for Magnetic Tamper Detection and Pneumatic Cylinder Position Sensing

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

17 Jul, 2023, 09:49 ET

MDT's Feature-rich AMR and TMR Sensor Portfolios Offer Customers Accelerated Time-to-market for Magnetic Sensing Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in AMR (anisotropic magnetoresistance) and TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) technologies, has expanded its AMR magnetic sensor portfolio with the latest addition of AMR132x and AMR134x AMR switch sensor series.

MultiDimension - MDT: Your Trusted Partner for Advanced Sensor Technology (PRNewsFoto/MultiDimension Technology)
The AMR132x series includes AMR1320 and AMR1321 omnipolar omnidirection magnetic switches. Unlike most magnetic switch sensors that respond to magnetic fields along a single direction, these sensors detect magnetic fields from any direction within 360°. This unique capability provides a cost-effective alternative to Reed switches for magnetic tamper detection in utility meters including water, gas and electricity meters, and many magnetic-activated proximity switches. AMR1320 and AMR1321 feature ultra-low power consumption at 1~3 microAmpere, enabling extended lifetime for battery-operated sensor applications.

Designed for pneumatic cylinder position sensing, the AMR1341 and AMR1342 omnipolar magnetic switches feature accurate switching points with low hysteresis, two sensitivity settings for different magnet types and stroke lengths, and effective double-switching suppression. The 1kHz high-speed operation, low-power consumption of 40 microAmpere, ultra-compact packages, and a wide range of supply voltage from 1.6~5.0V make them adaptable to a variety of applications.

Key features of AMR132x and AMR134x series include:

Part
Number

Sensitive
Direction

Supply
Voltage
(V)

Average
Current
(µA)

Switching
Frequency
(Hz)

BOP
(Gauss)

BRP
(Gauss)

Output
signal

Packaging type

AMR1320

360°

1.8~5.5

1

30

±17

±12

CMOS
active-
low

SOT23-3

AMR1321

3

100

±25

±20

AMR1341

X-axis

1.6~5.0

40

1000

±15

±10

CMOS
active-
high

DFN3L
2*2*0.55mm
LGA3L
2*1.5*0.63mm

AMR1342

±35

±27

MDT's AMR sensor portfolio includes AMR switch sensors, AMR angle sensors, AMR linear sensors and AMR magnetic scale sensors. MDT's AMR sensors complement its TMR sensor product series, providing customers with an extensive selection of magnetic sensing solutions for new product development or replacing legacy products. By leveraging MDT's cutting-edge magnetic sensing technologies, customers can expedite their time-to-market and achieve an enhanced return on investment. All of MDT's AMR and TMR sensors are available to order from Digi-key

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost AMR and TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, [email protected],
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, [email protected],
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

