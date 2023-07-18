MDT Introduces Upgraded TMR Switch Sensors for Industrial, Medical and Automotive Applications English

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

18 Jul, 2023, 04:49 ET

MDT Expands TMR Magnetic Sensor Portfolios from Self-owned Automotive-qualified 8-inch Sensor Fab

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released several new TMR switch sensors. Highlights of these new products include dual-axis quadrature-waveform TMR1222/TMR1228 bipolar switches for flow meters and rotary encoders, TMR1367 1.2V ultra-low voltage nanoAmpere wake-up switch for battery-powered portable medical devices, new additions to the 200nanoAmpere omnipolar series TMR1363/TMR1365, and TMR1148/TMR1348 series for automotive level-sensing applications.

MDT's TMR switch sensors are equipped with advanced features of ultra-low power consumption, high sensitivity, and high-speed operation. They include the always-active series operating at 1.5microAmpere current consumption, and the 200nanoAmpere series with 50Hz power cycling. Furthermore, they support flexible configurations including unipolar/bipolar/omnipolar functionality, CMOS/ open-drain output, 1.8~5.5V or 3~40V in supply voltage, and factory-preset switching sensitivities in the programmable TMR13Dx series to meet various application requirements.

Empowered by its state-of-the-art 8-inch fab in full production with IATF-16949 qualification, MDT continues to reinforce its position as a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors. MDT's new products will all benefit from the process upgrades targeting automotive applications, with higher performance and improved cost-effectiveness. MDT is fully committed to closely working with customers, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and offering an extensive range of magnetic sensing solutions to meet their growing needs.

Key features and parameters of new products in this release:

Part Number

Key Features

Supply Voltage (V)

Supply Current (µA)

Switching Sensitivity (Gauss)

Package

Applications

TMR1222/TMR1228

2D bipolar switch in one package; 1kHz frequency response; quadrature waveform output

1.8~5.5

1.5

±17 and ±5

DFN8L 3*3*0.75mm

flow meters, rotary encoders

TMR1367

1.2V ultra-low voltage, 200nA ultra-low power

1.2~3.0

0.2

20/16

LGA4L 2*1.5*0.63mm

wake-up switch for battery-powered medical devices

TMR1148/TMR1348

unipolar and omnipolar open-drain with 1Ohm conducting resistance; AECQ100-grade1, MSL1 moisture-sensitivity-level

1.8~5.5

1.5

15/10 and 14/10

SOT23-3

Liquid level sensors

TMR1363/TMR1365

200nA ultra-low power; extending TMR1362 / TMR1366 series with wider sensitivity ranges

1.8~5.5

0.2

30/23 and 45/35

SOT23-3

Flow meters, proximity switches

Samples of the new models are available for ordering online at Digi-key. Please contact [email protected] and [email protected] for China-domestic and international sales inquiries.

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost AMR and TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, [email protected],
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, [email protected],
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/214756/New_MultiDimension_Technology.jpg 

