MDT Launches TMR7303 High-bandwidth Board-mounted Current Sensors at Sensors Converge

News provided by

MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

21 Jun, 2023, 11:19 ET

TMR Technology Offers 10MHz Wideband Current Sensing Solutions for High-speed Power Electronics

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading manufacturer of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has accounted the TMR7303 board-mounted current sensors at Sensors Converge 2023. Designed to meet the growing market demand for high-frequency current detection in silicon-carbide (SiC) / gallium-nitride (GaN) power electronics devices in application systems including photovoltaic inverters, switching power supplies, DC motor drives, and variable frequency drives, the TMR7303-D/P1 series covers rated nominal current ranges from 10A to 120A at a high frequency response greater than 500kHz. The TMR7303-D/P2 series features an enhanced bandwidth at 10MHz, advancing the capability of MDT's TMR technology to the next level.

Continue Reading
MultiDimension - MDT: Your Trusted Partner for Advanced Sensor Technology (PRNewsFoto/MultiDimension Technology)
MultiDimension - MDT: Your Trusted Partner for Advanced Sensor Technology (PRNewsFoto/MultiDimension Technology)

TMR7303's board-mounted form factor and pin definitions are fully compatible with mainstream products on the market, offering customers a fast track for streamlined adoption and upgrade. Its built-in TMR265x TMR linear sensor integrates high-precision TMR sensing elements with a high-speed, temperature calibrated, and programmable signal conditioning ASIC, providing high uniformity and temperature stability to ensure reliable current measurement across mass production quantities. The TMR265x magnetic sensor IC is recognized as one of the industry's most innovative products, nominated among the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists at Sensors Converge.

MDT fully owns its advanced magnetic sensor fab and automated current sensor assembly line that can support an annual production capacity in billions of magnetic sensor ICs and tens of millions of current sensor modules. MDT's highly consolidated and self-reliant supply chain provides its customers a strong guarantee of uninterrupted production and on-time delivery.

TMR7303 product selection guide

Model Number

Primary Nominal
Current

Primary Current
Measurement Range

-3dB Bandwidth

TMR7303-010D/P1

10A

±25A

500kHz

TMR7303-016D/P1

16A

±40A

600kHz

TMR7303-020D/P1

20A

±50A

600kHz

TMR7303-032D/P1

32A

±80A

600kHz

TMR7303-040D/P1

40A

±100A

600kHz

TMR7303-050D/P1

50A

±125A

600kHz

TMR7303-080D/P1

80A

±200A

600kHz

TMR7303-120D/P1

120A

±300A

500kHz

TMR7303-004D/P2

4A

±10A

10MHz

TMR7303-008D/P2

8A

±20A

10MHz

Samples and pre-production quantities of TMR7303 current sensors and TMR265x magnetic sensor ICs are available to order from Digi-key. For volume pricing and delivery inquiries, please contact MDT or visit MDT at Sensors Converge 2023, booth 1049 in Santa Clara, California from June 21-22.

About MDT
MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media Contacts
Jinfeng Liu, jinfeng[email protected],
Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)
Jilie Wei, kevin[email protected],
Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

SOURCE MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

MDT Launches TMR7303 High-bandwidth Board-mounted Current Sensors at Sensors Converge

MDT stellt auf der Sensors Converge platinenmontierte Stromsensoren TMR7303 mit hoher Bandbreite vor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.