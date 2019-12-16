MDT Releases Bi-stable TMR Magnetic Switch Sensors with Passive Magnetic Memory Effect

MDT's Unique TMR Technology Realizes Passive Magnetic Memory Effect for High-end Industrial Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released three models of bi-stable TMR magnetic switch sensors TMR1212/TMR1213/TMR1215. They are low-power bipolar latching TMR switch sensors that can detect and retain the ON/OFF state triggered by magnetic polarity without power supply. The passive magnetic memory effect is ideally suited for level switches in elevator doors, magnetic flip level gauges, non-contact magnetic knobs, and many industrial applications that require failsafe operations in position and speed measurement.

In the event of power failures, TMR1212/TMR1213/TMR1215 can store the ON/OFF state passively, and the latest state can be retrieved immediately after power supply is resumed. They are designed for high-speed operations in an always-active mode with 1.5microAmpere low power consumption. Their switching sensitivities are rated from 20 to 90 Gauss to support a variety of use conditions.

"MDT's bi-stable TMR switch sensors are the first-of-a-kind on the market among all semiconductor-based magnetic sensor technologies including Hall Effect, AMR (Anisotropic Magnetoresistance), GMR (Giant Magnetoresistance), and TMR. Compared with a bi-stable Reed switch that requires a pair of magnets to realize the latching function thus resulting in a large form factor, our bi-stable TMR switch sensors offer a much compact footprint in standard SOT23 or TO92 packages, competitive cost-effectiveness, improved reliability, and the unique combination of passive operation along with the high-speed active mode in low-power," said Dr. Song Xue, Chairman and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "Thanks to our strong IP portfolio and advanced manufacturing facilities, we are able to offer customers the best value of our TMR technology that combines the key benefits of existing magnetic sensor technologies while overcoming their limitations in a steadily growing TMR sensor product family."

MDT is the industry's first volume supplier of TMR sensors. Designed and fabricated with its patented TMR technology and self-owned manufacturing facility, MDT's TMR sensors feature a number of distinctive benefits, including low power, high sensitivity, low noise, and passive operation with magnetic memory effect. They are ideal choices for a variety of industrial, automotive, consumer and medical sensor applications.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

