MDT Releases TMR6209 Magnetic Pattern Recognition Sensor for Banknote Validation

Strong IP Portfolio and Advanced Manufacturing Facility Ensure High-quality Production, Stress-free Customization, and Sustained Supply of TMR Sensors for Financial Anti-counterfeit Appliances

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has announced the TMR6209 9-channel magnetic banknote reader sensor. It is a new member of MDT's TMR6xxx product family of TMR magnetic pattern recognition sensors that are designed for detecting magnetic properties on banknotes in financial anti-counterfeit appliances including banknote validators, banknote counters, banknote sorters, vending machines, and ATMs.

MDT's TMR6xxx products were introduced in 2013 as the first magnetic pattern recognition sensors based on TMR technology. They have been supplied in high volumes to financial anti-counterfeit appliances with a fast-growing demand. Designed and manufactured with MDT's industry-leading IP portfolio with its unique TMR technology and self-owned TMR sensor manufacturing facility, they realize high signal-to-noise ratio, outstanding performance consistency, high reliability and durability.

"Through years of strong partnership with our customers and series of optimizations, our TMR magnetic pattern recognition sensors have grown into a developed production stage with high-volume capacity, competitive pricing, high quality and reliability recognized by applications from the field. They are designed with flexibilities for customization options, such as alternative number of channels, adding digital interfaces, or increasing the resolution to 5-DPI (5mm/channel) or 10-DPI (2.5mm/channel), that are straight-forward extensions to existing designs and are compatible with our established manufacturing processes without major redesigns," said Dr. Song Xue, Chairman and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "We are committed to offering all advantages of TMR technology to our customers by sustained production supply with enhanced quality and cost-effectiveness, as well as helping them to address new challenges of the next-generation applications."

MDT's TMR6xxx products include:

5mm single-channel: TMR6401/TMR6401C/TMR6501

30mm 3-channel: TMR6403

40mm 4-channel: TMR6404X

60mm 6-channel: TMR6206L/TMR6406L/TMR6406X, TMR6206D with digital outputs

90mm 9-channel: TMR6209

120mm 12-channel: TMR6212LA

180mm 18-channel: TMR6218LA/TMR6218XA

100-DPI magnetic image sensors: TMR6306/TMR6309/TMR6318 with 216/360/720 pixels respectively, integrated with a signal-conditioning ASIC with a 5MHz serial clock designed by MDT

10-DPI magnetic image sensors: TMR6318C that is a customized version of TMR6318, with 72 pixels in 180mm

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

