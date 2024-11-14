MDU Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 13 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The board continues to target a long-term dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of regulated energy delivery earnings.

The dividend is payable on Jan. 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of Dec.12, 2024.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery businesses. Founded in 1924, the company is celebrating its 100th anniversary; learn more at www.mdu.com/100th-anniversary. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements which address activities, events, or developments that MDU Resources anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on many assumptions and factors, which are detailed in MDU Resources' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These forward-looking statements are based largely on MDU Resources' expectations and judgments and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond its control. For additional discussion regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" disclosed in MDU Resources' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

