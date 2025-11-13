MDU Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 14 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The board continues to target a long-term dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of earnings.

The dividend is payable on Jan. 1, 2026 to stockholders of record as of Dec.11, 2025.

About MDU Resources Group, Inc.

MDU Resources Group Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 index, strives to deliver safe, reliable, affordable and environmentally responsible electric utility and natural gas distribution services to more than 1.2 million customers across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. In addition to its utility operations, the company's pipeline business operates a more than 3,800-mile natural gas pipeline network and storage system, ensuring reliable energy delivery across the Northern Plains. With a legacy spanning over a century, MDU Resources remains focused on energizing lives for a better tomorrow. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the investor relations department at [email protected].

Investor Contact: Brent Miller, treasurer, 701-530-1730

Media Contact: Byron Pfordte, director of integrated communications, 208-377-6050

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.