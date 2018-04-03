MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call May 3 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through May 17 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 5478625.