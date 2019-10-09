MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call

BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) will webcast its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call Oct. 30 following the release of its financial results.

The webcast will begin at 2 p.m. EDT and can be accessed at www.mdu.com. Audio and webcast replays will be available. Audio will be available through Nov. 13 at 855-859-2056, or 404-537-3406 for international callers, conference ID 1536787.

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, see the company's website at www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com .

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

